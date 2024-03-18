Sunderland council leader speaks on film studios after PM visit

Cllr Graeme Miller.

Sunderland city council leader Graeme Miller has praised the region for pulling together to bring Crown Words Studios to the city.

Councillor Miller also thanked the Prime Minister and Chancellor for visiting Wearside after a Government funding announcement made the project possible.

The pair were in Sunderland on Friday, March 15, after a 'trailblazer' deal for the North East in the Budget paved the way for regional leaders to provide the funding needed to make the film studios project happen.

The new North East Mayoral Combined Authority (NEMCA) will channel funding into the project, unlocking £450million private sector investment from FulwellCain to build what will be one of Europe’s largest studio complexes.

Cllr Miller praised the North East’s seven local authorities for in lending their collective support to the scheme, which will help create more than 8,000 new jobs.

“We are proud as a council to have supported FulwellCain over the last few years as they have built the case for their game-changing Crown Works Studios in Sunderland," he said.

"In partnership with the six other local authorities of the region, we have made a deal with national Government that has enabled us to back these plans, because we absolutely believe in their ability to deliver huge social and economic advantages to the whole of the North East.

"This is an exciting new chapter for Sunderland and the product of collaboration and commitment.”

Councillor Miller said the region’s leaders had worked together to leverage Government support and that collaboration had been key to the process.

“We have worked together in the region to deliver this deal for the North East that has effectively made Crown Works possible. It’s such a demonstration of the power of this region when we work together," said Cllr Miller, who was not invited to meet the PM and Chancellor.

He was, however, happy to see them visit.

“We want the eyes of Government on the city and region. We welcome it. The more power, funding and attention that is focused on regions like ours, the better, as far as I am concerned," he said.

Subject to business case and planning permission for the film studios being granted, NEMCA intends to use £25million of funding for preparation work the prospective Crown Works Studios site, laying the ground for development of the studio facilities.

It is also planning to designate the prospective Crown Works Studios site as a ‘growth zone’, which allows local authorities to retain 100% of business rates growth for the next 25 years.

This combination of capital funding and business rates retention will get the development off the ground in the short-term and ensure NEMCA and Sunderland City Council can continue to support the project in the long-term.

