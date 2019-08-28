Sunderland Council leader angry at Boris Johnson's move to suspend Parliament
The leader of Sunderland City Council has expressed his outrage on Boris Johnson’s attempt to suspend Parliament.
Coun Graeme Miller, leader of the council has shared his views following Boris Johnson’s confirmation that he is to seek an extended suspension of Parliament.
The Prime Minister said a Queen's Speech would take place following the suspension, on October, 14.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and his Lib Dem counterpart Jo Swinson sent letters requesting meetings with the Queen to try to get her to withhold it and opposition MPs met on Thursday, August 27 in an attempt to agree a united front against a no-deal Brexit.
The statement from Boris Johnson has been understood by many as the Government's attempt to prevent opposition MPs from passing laws to stop a no-deal Brexit on October 31.
In his letter to MPs, Boris Johnson said he intends “to bring forward a new bold and ambitious domestic legislative agenda for the renewal of our country after Brexit.”
In response to the Prime Minister’s move to suspend Parliament, Coun Miller said: “Boris Johnson’s utterly contemptuous treatment of elected Members of Parliament - and through them, the will of the public - represents a deep constitutional crisis for this country.
“This is not about Brexit - whether or not you support our membership of the EU. This is an issue of democracy. Of morality even.
“The level of treachery Mr Johnson possesses is matched only by his absolute arrogance in thinking this is an acceptable way of forcing through his agenda, and he must be stopped.
“I throw my absolute support behind my Labour colleagues in Parliament, and colleagues across the political spectrum who are rightly outraged by this move, and who I know will do everything in their power to ensure Mr Johnson’s disgraceful and totally undemocratic attempt to suspend Parliament is derailed.
“If he cannot be stopped, then this will go down as a dark, dark day for democracy. That’s something we should all be concerned about.”