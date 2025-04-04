Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading councillors have agreed a new strategy supporting sports clubs and voluntary organisations with aspirations of managing their own playing fields.

The latest meeting of Sunderland City Council’s ruling Labour cabinet agreed to implement a playing pitch community asset transfer policy.

The local authority’s existing playing pitch plan recommends the council support clubs with “aspirations of managing their own sites and that playing pitch community asset transfer should be considered.”

A community asset transfer is where the council passes the management and/or legal interest in the asset to a sports club or a voluntary and social enterprise sector organisation.

To allow the transfer of playing pitches, a dedicated procedure had to first be implemented by the city council, which leading councillors agreed to do at the City Hall meeting.

Councillor Beth Jones, portfolio holder for communities, culture and tourism, speaking at the meeting, said the policy will be applicable for relevant sites identified by the council and nearby sports clubs and community organisations.

She said: “It is in place to support the development of a portfolio of playing pitch assets which can be used by the community, ensure a systematic approach to asset transfers and establish a consistent approach to leasing arrangements.

“Where suitability is established, the assets will be advertised for potential transfer and interested organisations must submit a business plan to set out proposals for the future management and operation of the asset.

“Once a proposal is accepted, the lease will be offered on standard terms including the obligation for the tenant to deliver any degree of community obligations.”

She added consultations will take place with relevant service areas within the council and councillors before any transfer takes place.

The cabinet report noted benefits include that “local clubs are often much more effective at engaging people because they are close to and often accountable to their community.”

Other potential positives include ensuring “better use of underused assets and opportunities for clubs to access funding for which local authorities cannot apply.”

It can also give sports clubs and community organisations more security and sustainability and be a “catalyst for getting people more involved in sport and physical activity as well as club volunteers.”

The council report added: “A playing pitch community asset transfer is fundamentally about giving local people and community groups greater control in the future of their area.

“If local groups own or manage community assets, it helps foster a sense of belonging and brings together people from different backgrounds.

“Community ownership of assets can also play a part in raising local people’s aspirations, in enhancing the local economy, environment and have the capacity to strengthen the community, voluntary and social enterprise sector.”

The process for establishing the suitability for a playing pitch community assettransfer involves the pitch being identified by the council as being suitable for the process.

The Active Sunderland team would then confirm there are no other alternative options for the organisation.

Finally the council’s property team would confirm the transfer would not adversely impact the council’s wider aspirations, objectives or plans.