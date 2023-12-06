Sunderland City Council gives green light for Nissan wind turbine upgrades

Plans to upgrade wind turbines at the home of Nissan on Wearside have been given the green light by city development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved the application for the base of Nissan Motor Manufacturing (UK) Limited.

Nissan manufactures hundreds of thousands of motor vehicles every year at its existing plant, situated off Washington Road.

Nissan Motor Manufacturing UK. Picture Google Maps

Plans submitted to Sunderland City Council in June, 2023, aimed to upgrade existing wind turbines at the Nissan site to “improve electricity production”.

The planning listing noted the plans included “replacement blades” for seven of the turbines on site.

A planning application noted the new blades would be “one metre longer in length each so [the] effective swept diameter of turbine increases by two meters”.

The planning application added: “Currently wind turbines are on the site and will remain, new blades [will] increase efficiency of turbines”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on December 4, 2023.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the plans aimed to “improve the efficiency of existing wind turbines, and so would contribute to the development of renewable energy”.

It was also noted that the plans would have “no unacceptable visual impacts when viewed from the public domain” and would not impact neighbouring residential properties.

The council decision report added: “Newcastle Airport has raised no objections and the Civil Aviation Authority has not provided a response.

“Given the nature of the proposed development, it is considered that it would have no unacceptable impacts on air traffic safety.”

Nissan began integrating renewable energy sources in Sunderland almost two decades ago when it installed its first wind turbines on site.

In 2016, the company installed a solar farm to further contribute towards renewable energy, with planning permission also granted to expand the solar farm in 2021.

Nissan hit the headlines again in November, 2023, after announcing it would invest billions to produce new electric versions of the Juke and Qashqai vehicle models at the city plant.