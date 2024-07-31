Sunderland City Council approves housing plan for ‘eyesore’ social club site

Former ‘Legends Club’ building, Tyne Gardens, Washington. Picture: Google Maps

Plans to bulldoze a former Washington social club to make way for housing have been given the green light by city development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for the redevelopment of the former ‘Legends Club’ building and car park in the Concord area.

The site sits off Tyne Gardens and is understood to have been vacant for several years.

Plans submitted last year (2023) sought permission to demolish the building and redevelop the site and associated car park to provide new homes.

Plans were submitted by Quotient Developments Ltd along with a supporting statement which referenced the building’s original links to the Royal British Legion, with a Washington branch operating from the site from the 1970s until the mid-2000s.

In subsequent years, planning documents stated a number of companies were linked to the site before the current owners acquired the site’s freehold in 2017.

Despite a number of tenants being involved with the building since, applicants said the site has sat empty since 2020, and has suffered from storm and water damage leading to most fixtures and fittings being stripped out.

Those behind housing plans said there had been “four failed attempts to operate the business successfully as a leisure facility” and that the building would need a “substantial amount of investment” to “maintain it as a bar, let alone as a profitable bar”.

Developers confirmed they were aiming to “make the best use of the site in a way that would least impact the nearby residents and best improve the local aesthetics”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on July 29, 2024.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the loss of the club building was “regrettable” but added the housing development was acceptable.

This included the proposed new homes “relating well to the surrounding area and in comparison to the neighbouring dwellings”.

The council decision report added: “The principle of the proposed development and associated works is considered acceptable, with positive weight given to the delivery of housing on previously developed land.

“The loss of the club building is regrettable, but this has been adequately justified and it is recognised that the building is in a deteriorating condition and attracting anti-social behaviour issues which the development of the site will address.

“Furthermore, the proposals would not compromise residential or visual amenity, land contamination, highway safety, ecology, trees or flooding”.

Supporting documents submitted to council planning officials last year said the building had been blighted by trespassers, vandalism and graffiti and that housing on the site would be “the most likely for longevity, success, and local support”.

The applicant’s supporting statement added: “It is our view that the ‘legends’ building is beyond reasonable repair and stands only as an eyesore that blights the adjacent homes in this built-up area.

“It is dated in its structure and is not fit for its current purpose.

“Demolishing the building and replacing it with modern more affordable housing is in our opinion the best option for the future”.