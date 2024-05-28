Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland MP Julie Elliott has announced she is standing down at the General Election in July.

Ms Elliott, 60, has represented the Sunderland Central constituency since 2010.

In a statement today, she confirmed she would not be seeking re-election.

Julie Elliott

“Having spent the weekend with my family and after much deliberation, I have decided I will not be standing as a candidate at the General Election,” she said.

“It has been the privilege of my life to represent the constituency of Sunderland Central since 2010. This is the area I have always lived in and while it is with some sadness that I leave the House of Commons, it is the right time to do so.”

During her time in the Commons, she campaigned for a change in the law on organ donation, a subject about which she felt particularly passionate as her eldest daughter Rebecca had been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease.

She served as Shadow Minister for Energy and Climate Change and sat on a number of select committees including the high-profile Digital Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

Born in Whitburn, she attended Seaham Northlea Comprehensive and worked for the National Asthma Campaign for a year before becoming a regional organiser for the GMB Trade Union.

Today, Ms Elliott paid tribute to the staff who had helped her in her role as a constituency MP: “I feel blessed to have had such talented and committed staff supporting me during the last 14 years,” she said.

“I know their tireless efforts have assisted me in helping thousands of constituents and of that I am very thankful. I must also thank Labour party members and my trade union, the GMB, for their unwavering support.”

And she vowed to campaign to ensure Labour retains the seat when the national goes to the polls on July 4: “The Labour Party has gone through a challenging few years but we are now a changed party under Keir Starmer’s leadership, ready to serve.

“I will do everything I can to campaign for a Labour government in the coming weeks to bring about the change our country so urgently needs.