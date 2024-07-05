Sunderland Central General Election results for 2024
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland Central results:
Lewis Malcolm Atkinson - Labour Party: 16,852
Chris Eynon - Reform UK: 10,779
Rachel Sara Featherstone - The Green Party: 2,993
Niall Dane Hodson - Liberal Democrat: 3,602
Greg Peacock - The Conservative Party: 5,731
Turnout: 52.6%
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.