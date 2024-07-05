Sunderland Central General Election results for 2024

Sunderland Central results:
Lewis Malcolm Atkinson - Labour Party: 16,852

Chris Eynon - Reform UK: 10,779

Rachel Sara Featherstone - The Green Party: 2,993

Niall Dane Hodson - Liberal Democrat: 3,602

Greg Peacock - The Conservative Party: 5,731

Turnout: 52.6%

