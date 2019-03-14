Sunderland and Hartlepool opening stages of Brexit March to Leave protest get ready to head for Parliament

A Brexit protest march will begin this weekend with the opening stages in Sunderland and Hartlepool.

Organisers of the March to Leave event, led by former Ukip leader Nigel Farage, say it will leave central Sunderland at 9am on Saturday, but it it is yet to confirm the starting point's location or its route.

The first day of the march will head to Hartlepool and leave for its next stop on Sunday morning, with the exact details still to be revealed.

Further details are expected tomorrow.

A Fishing for Leave protest is planned for the River Tyne and surrounding area tomorrow, with a suggestion another flotilla will gather in Hartlepool on Sunday to accompany the March to Leave gathering.

The march's organisers said: "The establishment promised we would leave the EU on March 29, 2019, but they are now attempting to delay Brexit or even stop it all together.

"That’s why we need to show them we will not sit by whilst they betray Brexit.

"Join thousands of leavers in a historic rally in Parliament Square, starting from 4pm on March 29 to show the Westminster elite we must leave the EU without delay.

"This rally will immediately follow on from our historic March to Leave and we need as many people in attendance as we can get to give our epic journey a fitting conclusion."

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We have a duty to appropriately and proportionately police protests, and we respect the rights of people to hold such events.

“Ensuring the safety of the public is our utmost priority, and the Force has extensive experience of policing such events.

“We always look to work closely with the organisers to ensure any disruption is kept to an absolute minimum, as well as offer reassurance to members of the public.”

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police added: "We’re aware of the march planned to travel through our force area.

"There are no advance plans for road closures.

"We are following our normal policing plans for a protest – as part of our role to protect people’s right to protest and to minimise disruption to the public."

Durham Constabulary has also said it is aware of the march.