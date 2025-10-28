A new committee has been formed to bring together local residents and organisations to coordinate and lead Remembrance Sunday in Southwick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For many years, the event has been led by the RAOB with support from Sunderland City Council, Southwick Neighbourhood Youth Project, the Chapel of Light, Southwick Village Green Preservation Society and other community groups and individuals.

The establishment of a new committee 'Southwick Remembers' aims to create a group that can unite local organisations and residents to work together more effectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(L-R) Dave Henderson RAOB, Zoe Chandler of Weights and Cakes, Pastor Peter Adegbie of Chapel of Light, Christine Fletcher and Peter Gibson of Southwick Village Green Preservation Society, councillor Michael Butler | LDRS

As a "formally constituted" group, it is hoped the move will also open up opportunities to apply for funding to support future remembrance events.

The new committee will be chaired by Southwick ward councillor Michael Butler, who pledged the group would reaffirm Southwick's "enduring commitment" to being a "proud supporter of the Armed Forces".

“Remembrance Sunday in Southwick has always held a special place in the hearts of our community," Cllr Butler said.

"As the crowds have grown year on year, it’s clear this event deserves to be taken to the next level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Forming ‘Southwick Remembers’ allows us to honour the day with the structure and support it deserves — ensuring it continues to bring our community together for generations to come.”

Supported by Sunderland City Council and Southwick councillors, the group’s creation comes at a time of major improvement to Southwick Green, led by Southwick Village Green Preservation Society.

Enhancements include new memorial benches and upgrades to the surrounding area, with the aim of creating a fitting and respectful setting for remembrance and reflection.

Southwick Remembers was "formally constituted" this year and planning is already under way for next year’s Remembrance Sunday, with ideas including parades by serving personnel, veterans, cadet forces, and community groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The committee will contain representatives from several organisations, including the RAOB, Weights and Cakes, the Chapel of Light, Southwick Village Green Preservation Society and Southwick Neighbourhood Youth Project.

Committee chair, Cllr Butler added: "Southwick has long been a proud supporter of the Armed Forces, and the formation of Southwick Remembers reaffirms that enduring commitment.

"Long may it continue."