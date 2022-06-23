The historic vote took place on Thursday, June 23, 2016 – and since then, there have been a series of major events in the United Kingdom’s prolonged withdrawal from the EU.
Voter turn-out for the referendum six years ago was 64.8% in Sunderland, with 82,394 (61.3%) votes cast in favour of Leave.
Of the four UK nations, Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to Remain.
Read More
The Brexit transition period ended on New Year’s Eve 2020, after the UK officially left the European Union on January 31 of that year.
New rules on trade, travel and business between the UK and EU then came into effect on January 1, 2021.
As families across Sunderland, the wider North East and beyond continue adjusting to the changes this new relationship brought, we asked if your referendum vote from six years ago would still stand today – in 2022.
Here is what you had to say on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:
Helen Blackburn: “Yes still vote Remain. I cannot see one benefit Brexit has given us.”
Gary Ellwood: “Yes. Still out. Think the EU have shown us over the last six years what they're really like. Much better off without them.”
David Holgate: “Yep, would still vote to Leave, those who disagree are simply uneducated.”
Andy Spry: “Always determine your own destiny, should not be in the hands of others.”
Elaine Johnson: “The whole of Brexit was built on lies.”
Monique Swan: “Yes. Out. The vote may have happened six years ago but it took around four to actually do it. You can't blame all the problems we're having on Brexit. The whole world is having problems at the moment.”
Janet Stevenson: “We chose to leave and these are the consequences. We are not getting the benefits because we left the club. It’s simple. We don’t contribute we don’t get the benefits of membership.”
Steve Stewart: “I voted Remain and would do so again. Leaving the EU has had a massive impact on my business. Prior to it I would receive around 10 orders a day from Europe but now due to the inflated costs and red tape I get about two a week.”