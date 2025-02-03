Sharon Hodgson, MP, appointed Trade Envoy to Japan

Sharon Hodgson | NW

A local MP has been appointed to a major position in the government's plans for businesses to compete in foreign markets.

Sharon Hodgson, MP for Washington and Gateshead South, is the new UK Trade Envoy to Japan.

Following the appointment, a statement from the government said the UK’s Trade Envoys will play an "integral role in this Labour Government’s growth mission and will help to deliver our Plan for Change by helping to create opportunities for UK business to compete abroad, break into new markets and attract greater inward investment from their markets".

With a number Japanese-owned companies including Envision AESC, Unipres, Kasai, Komatsu, Faltec and Nissan based in the MP’s constituency, the government said she is "well-briefed to take this opportunity forward with the expertise necessary to champion UK businesses on a global scale".

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “Trade and investment are key to delivering economic growth, the number one mission of this Government and a key part of our Plan for Change.

“That’s why I’ve launched a new team of Trade Envoys, who will use their experience, expertise and knowledge to unlock new markets around the world for British businesses, drumming up investment into the UK and ultimately driving economic growth.”

Ms Hodgson said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as UK Trade Envoy to Japan.

"This is a great opportunity to be a key player in delivering this Labour Government’s growth mission and I look forward to championing UK businesses in Japan and boosting opportunities for them.

“Our country, especially in the North East, has a lot to gain from improving trade with Japan and I hope to strongly advocate for British companies competing overseas as well as greater inward investment.

“I am proud to have Japanese companies such as AESC UK, Unipres, Nissan and many other major manufacturers based in my constituency and I particularly hope to use my expertise through my work in this area to boost opportunities for trade between Japan and the UK.”

The Washington MP is one of 32 Parliamentarians covering 79 markets to the UK's Trade Envoy programme.