Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper makes pledge to tackle violence against women

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. Picture by Adam Foster.

A Labour Government would introduce “compulsory training for all police officers in violence against women and girls” Yvette Cooper told the audience at this year's Labour North Conference.

The Shadow Home Secretary was one of two keynote speakers, alongside Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting, as they set out what Labour would do if they were to win the next general election.

The conference, which took place at the Frederick Douglass Centre at Newcastle University this weekend, marked when Labour members and delegates from across the North learned of the party’s “New Deal for Working People”, and met for a series of talks and Q&As with panels to discuss Labour’s strategy going forward.

Delegates and members were met by pro-Palestinian protestors both entering and leaving the conference, and Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah, who opened the conference, said: “Protest has long been a part of my life and part of our democratic right in this democratic country.”

But it was the Shadow Home Secretary’s speech which was met by the loudest of applause by the audience.

Cooper opened her speech, telling the members and delegates: “Every corner of the country we can see the damage of 14 years of the Tories.”

The Shadow Home Secretary then detailed how a Labour government would introduce compulsory training for police officers to tackle violence against women and girls.

“We have to be clear, enough is enough. We cannot stand for these continued threats to women’s safety while they are being let down. Everyone has the right to live in freedom from fear.” This was met with a rapturous applause by the audience.

She spoke confidently as she told the audience that a Labour government would introduce 13,000 more neighbourhood police and PCSO’s. She also set out Labour’s policy of a “Teenage Surestart”, which includes hubs for young people, funding for mental health provisions and tackling drugs across county lines.

South Tyneside Council leader Tracy Dixon introduced Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting earlier in the morning.

He kicked off his speech by stating that the North will decide the next election, after many seats had been lost by Labour in the 2019 election. He then reeled off all candidates standing in the North, which was met with loud applause.

Streeting talked about the state of the NHS in the region, referencing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s trip to Darlington last year, in which he promised the fastest improvement in NHS waiting times ever.

Mr Streeting said: “When he made that promise in January last year, 42,000 people waited more than 12 hours in A+E. 12 months on, 54,000 patients are waiting longer than 12 hours in A+E.

“Things have gotten so bad that just this week South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust told patients to stay away from A+E unless it was a life-threatening emergency.”

Streeting finished his speech encouraging activists to speak to people on doorsteps.

“When they ask you what does Labour stand for, you tell them a Labour Government will deliver two million more appointments a year to cut waiting lists, 700,000 more appointments with NHS dentists.”

There were discussions on topics such as “Labour’s Mission to Take Back our Streets”, and “Labour’s New Deal for Working People”.

The deal says Labour will strengthen rights for workers from day one, including statutory sick pay, holiday pay, parental leave and unfair dismissal. The party will end fire and rehire and ban zero-hours contracts.