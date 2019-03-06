Royal Navy warship shadows Russian naval task group off coast of Sunderland

A warship spotted off the North East coast is shadowing a Russian naval task group passing through the North Sea

Ship enthusiasts got a treat in February when HMS Defender was seen sitting just outside the piers of the Tyne harbour at the end of February.

The Royal Navy announced today that Type 45 destroyer was called upon to sail over the weekend and keep watch on the frigate Admiral Gorshkov and three auxiliary ships as they passed close to UK territorial waters.

The Portsmouth-based Defender is monitoring the Russian task group and keeping track of their activity "in areas of national interest".

Armed Forces Minister Mark Lancaster, said: “The Royal Navy is always standing ready to defend the UK.

“We will continue to work with our allies to shadow Russian ships passing through international waters close to our shores, to ensure the Russian navy follows the correct protocol on its journey.”

HMS Defender left Newcastle on Saturday March 2 to head north east of Scotland and meet the Russian task group in time for them to pass the UK coastline yesterday.

She will continue to escort the Russian naval task group this week as it passes through the English Channel.

The group comprises of the frigate Admiral Gorshkov, tug Nicolay Chiker, supply ship Elbrus and tanker Kama.

Commander Richard Hewitt, the Commanding Officer of HMS Defender, said: “The security of the seas around our coastline remains crucial to our national interests.

“Escorting the Admiral Gorshkov has demonstrated the Royal Navy’s enduring commitment to protecting our home waters and readiness to undertake such tasking whenever it’s required.”

The Ministry of Defence said, as a fleet unit preparing to deploy on operations, HMS Defender stands ready to respond to a wide range of short notice tasks. These can range from search and rescue duties to maritime security patrols.

She is equipped with a Wildcat helicopter of Yeovilton-based 815 Naval Air Squadron.

The Sampson radar system on top of the ship’s main mast can track hundreds of contacts in the skies from hundreds of miles away. Her Sea Viper missile system can then intercept those targets at four times the speed of sound.