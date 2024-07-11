Row rumbles on over former Sunderland Marks and Spencer building, with fresh calls to save empty store from demolition

By Tony Gillan
Published 11th Jul 2024, 12:43 BST
The row over the future of Sunderland's abandoned Marks and Spencer building is rumbling on.

Sunderland Echo

The store closed on May 25, 2024, after months of anger following Marks and Spencer’s announcement in January that the chain was pulling out of High Street West as its new, expanded out-of-town store opened at The Galleries Retail Park.

The building is the property of Labour controlled Sunderland City Council, but M&S holds the lease until March 2027 and are responsible for the building until then.

Conservative councillors attempted to have the building listed, but Historic England rejected the application as not meeting the necessary criteria.

Sunderland City Council executive Patrick Melia was then quoted in June as confirming the building would be demolished, though no date has been announced.

Conservative Cllr Lyall Reed, whose St Michael’s ward includes part of the city centre - though not High Street West - is still pushing for some form of protection for the empty shop.

"Whilst disappointed that our application to get the Marks and Spencer building listed didn't go through this time, the Sunderland Conservatives are still determined to protect the history of the building and the beauty it brings to our struggling city centre,” he said.

"Despite denials at the time by some, council officials have now confirmed that there are plans to demolish this beautiful historic building and replace it with more bland office blocks.

"We will continue to fight to protect the history and beauty of this building during any forthcoming planning processes and I hope the new leader of the council will work with us to come to a solution that everyone can get behind and not just plough ahead with demolition."

However, Cllr Michael Mordey, leader of the council, replied: “The Conservative Party’s apparent surprise that we plan to remodel High Street West is at best disingenuous, and at worst represents a worrying display of ignorance of plans that have been extensively communicated by the council and in the public domain for many years.

“We have been crystal clear that we need to transform our high street, attracting new operators and creating more attractive spaces for businesses to locate above.

"The plan for High Street West has always been to preserve the buildings that can be brought into new use, and develop new places that will help us create a Central Business District, with retail space to the ground floor and offices above, something we know will improve the experience of people visiting our city centre.”

