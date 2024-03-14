Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are due to visit Sunderland as they confirm £37million funding and new powers giving regional leaders the power to 'unlock' the Crown Works Studios plans for the banks of the Wear.

Ministers say the Government funding gives the North East Mayoral Combined Authority (NEMCA) the green light to kickstart significant new film production studio in the North East, with the banks of the Wear set to become home to one of Europe’s largest studio complexes.

The initial announcement in the Budget last week unlocked a £450million investment from FulwellCain, a joint venture between Fulwell 73 and Cain International and backed by Sunderland City Council, to build Crown Works Studios (CWS), which will be one of the largest in Europe and will create over 8,000 jobs in the region.

Mr Sunak said: “As we have seen from the UK’s success during awards season, our home grown talent is testament to the UK’s reputation as a film, TV and arts superpower.

“Through our billion pound package of support for the creative industries, and by empowering local leaders and deepening devolution across England, we are backing British business, growing the economy, and developing the Oscar winners of tomorrow.”

Mr Hunt added: “Our creative industry doesn’t just win awards – it’s worth over £125billion to our economy and supports over two million jobs.

"That’s why we’re continuing to back it with a £1billion package of tax reliefs - and it’s fantastic to see this investment in Sunderland which will help nurture the next generation of local talent, also helping to grow our economy.”

The pair will visit the University of Sunderland on Friday, March 15, to learn more about the city's vision for the film industry.

It follows shortly after their visit to Nissan in November 2023. The film studios plans have been hailed as the biggest jobs boost for the city since the car plant was established.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt attach a Nissan badge to a car as they visit the car manufacturer Nissan on November 24, 2023 in Sunderland, England. The Prime Minister and Chancellor visit the Japanese car manufacturer as they announce they will be building three new electric car models at its plant in Sunderland as part of a £2bn investment. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Leo Pearlman, managing partner of Fulwell 73, said: "Crown Works Studios will help transform Sunderland into a global hub for big budget film and TV production - and enable the North East to play a leading role in our most exciting sector.

"This funding will kick start a project that will eventually bringing an annual economic boost of £336million to the North East - while also enhancing the UK's studio capacity to help us remain globally competitive.”

Leo Pearlman

The Government said the investment is a "huge vote of confidence in UK" which will create "a world-leading hub for film and high-end TV content creation".

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: "We're sticking to our plan to grow the creative industries by a further £50 billion and add another 1 million jobs by 2030. We are one step closer to making that ambition a reality thanks to government action unlocking millions of pounds for Crown Works Studios in Sunderland.

"Britain's legendary film studios, like Pinewood, Leavesden and Elstree, are the envy of the world.

"Filmmakers are increasingly choosing the UK over Hollywood, and the benefits of these productions will be felt right across the country, with well paid, meaningful jobs and a boost to the local economy."

The deal

The Government announced the “trailblazer” "deeper devolution deal" with NEMCA as part of the Spring Budget, which will empower local leaders with funding and tools to deliver local regeneration priorities.

Mr Sunak and Mr Hunt said this builds on the Government’s ambition to level up across the North East, ensuring the region has the powers needed to deliver long-term change and a brighter future for everyone.

This includes £37million of flexible funding for the remediation of brownfield sites and acceleration of regional projects. Subject to business case, NEMCA intends to use £25million of this funding to remediate the prospective Crown Works Studios site, laying the ground for development of the studio facilities.

The Government says it will work towards the designation of a specific ‘growth zone’, in which North East local authorities will be able to retain 100% of business rates growth for the next 25 years.

A spokesperson said: "Subject to business case, NEMCA plans to designate the prospective Crown Works Studios site as a ‘growth zone’.

"This combination of capital funding and business rates retention will get the development off the ground in the short-term and ensure NEMCA and Sunderland City Council can continue to support the project in the long-term."

Crown Works Studios will see a brownfield site on the banks of the River Wear become the beating heart of the region’s creative economy.

It is expected to transform the economy of the North East, spurring a creative industrial revolution and generating £336million Gross Value Added (GVA) a year for the regional economy.

It will enhance the UK's offer to the global film and high-end TV industry, and enable the North East to play a far greater role in future growth.

The North East is already a backdrop for major blockbusters – with Indiana Jones, Harry Potter and Transformers all filmed in the region.

The media courses available at the University of Sunderland will partner with Crown Works Studios and other organisations to help develop the screen industries pipeline in the region.

Ministers say the creative industries are a British success story, growing at one-and-a-half times the rate of the wider economy over the last decade contributing £125billion in GVA in 2022 and supporting over two million jobs.

The UK is Europe’s largest film and TV production centre and is second only to the US in total screen production output.

The University of Sunderland is aiming to help meet demand for workers in the industry, particularly as it will soon have major film studios on its doorstep.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland, said: “We are very pleased to welcome the Prime Minster and the Chancellor to the University and to be able to demonstrate the excellent teaching and facilities on offer for students preparing for jobs in the creative sector.

“For our award-winning film production students - a product of courses regarded as some of the best in the county - the Crown Works project represents a chance to fulfil their potential while remaining in, and contributing to, the North East.