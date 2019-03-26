Revealed: How many people have signed the Article 50 petition in Sunderland - see the numbers for where you live

More than 10,000 people across Sunderland’s parliamentary constituencies have signed the petition calling for the Government to revoke Article 50.

The Revoke Article 50 petition is the most popular ever submitted to the Parliament website, with more than five million people having put their names to it.

As of midday on Monday, 4,138 people in the Sunderland Central constituency had signed the petition – 4.1% of the population.

That rate was not quite so high in Washington and Sunderland West, where 3.5% of the population had added their names to the online form – 3,111 signatures.

In Sunderland’s other constituency, Houghton and Sunderland South, 3.2% of the population had signed, 2,821 people.

The petition reads: “The Government repeatedly claims exiting the EU is ‘the will of the people’.

“We need to put a stop to this claim by proving the strength of public support now for remaining in the EU. A People’s Vote may not happen – so vote now.”

With more 5.5 million signatures by Monday, the petition has had the highest rate of sign-ups on record, according to Parliament’s official Petitions Committee.

By contrast, a pro-Brexit petition on the Parliament website which urges the Government to leave the EU without a deal has received 455,000 signatures.

On Sunday, Chancellor Philip Hammond told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge a second referendum was a “perfectly coherent position” which “deserves to be considered along with the other proposals”.

The petition, started in late February, leapt in popularity following the Prime Minister’s appeal to the public on Wednesday where she told frustrated voters: “I am on your side.”

It quickly passed the 100,000-signature threshold needed for it to be debated in Parliament, with the official committee revealing nearly 2,000 signatures were being completed every minute over Thursday lunchtime.