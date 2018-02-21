Revealed: How 500 new homes in Sunderland could look in major £37million plan

Plans to build 500 new homes in Sunderland as part of a £37million flagship development have been revealed today.

Gentoo Homes has submitted a proposal to build the 500 new homes, available to both buy and rent, at a 'Chester Gate' site on Chester Road.

Sunderland.

A back view of a three bedroom house proposed as part of the 37million Chester Gate development in Sunderland

The company says the housing development will be ‘unlocked’ by the construction of a new access road from Chester Road, which will be part of Sunderland City Council’s £2million highway improvement work as part of the Chester Gate scheme.

A mix of two, three and four bedroomed properties are proposed. Gentoo Homes is now set to apply for planning permission to build the first phase of the project, featuring 118 new homes, all of which will be available to buy.

Improvement works to Chester Road are due be carried out later this year, subject to planning approval, with Gentoo Homes aiming to begin construction work on site at the beginning of

2019.

Keith Loraine OBE, Chair of Gentoo Group, said: "We are hugely excited about the prospect of the new Chester Gate development and are immensely proud to play a key role in Sunderland’s ongoing transformation in to a modern and prosperous 21 st century city. Our plans to redevelop the site represent a huge investment for Gentoo and this once again demonstrates our commitment to providing much needed new housing in Sunderland."

A front view of a four bedroom house proposed as part of the 37million Chester Gate development in Sunderland

Coun Graeme Miller, Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet member Health, Housing and Adult services added: "The council is delighted to be supporting Gentoo Homes on the new Chester Gate development.

"The council is keen to see more housing of all kinds developed in our city. Using Government guidelines and data, it is estimated that Sunderland requires nearly 14,000 more new homes over the next 15 years to help deal with the expected population growth.

"The City Council is always looking at options and ideas to work with developers and other partners in the city to enable housing growth."