Renovation works planned at historic former school building in Houghton-le-Spring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A "valuable" and "cherished" heritage building on the outskirts of Sunderland is set for a major revamp under new plans submitted to council planning chiefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council's planning department has received an application for Kepier Hall, off Church Street, in Houghton-le-Spring.

The building is Grade II*-listed and according to its Historic England listing, parts of the building date back to the 16th century, with the site originally known as, and subsequently listed as, "Kepier Grammar School".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kepier Hall, Houghton-le-Spring | LDRS

The listing adds the building has since been used as parish rooms and flats and has remained listed due to its "special architectural and historic interest".

New plans submitted for Kepier Hall, which sits near the St Michael and All Angels Church, are seeking listed building consent for works to windows at the site.

Plans have been submitted with supporting documents providing details of the renovation scheme and its aims.

A design and access statement notes the works include the "renovation and upgrading of non-historic decayed sliding sash windows" and the "installation of aluminium secondary glazing to selected windows".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Works also include the "replacement of some sashes with a small number of the new sliding sashes incorporating slim heritage- style sealed insulating glass units".

Submitted planning documents note the building has its origins in the Free Grammar School of Kepier, "founded in 1574 by Bernard Gilpin, the 'Apostle of the North' (who was rector at Houghton from 1558-1583) and John Heath of Kepier (near Durham) from which the school took its name".

It was noted that the building had been "enlarged over the centuries" and was last used for its school purpose in the early 1920s before becoming a church hall, and that the last "major refurbishment" took place more than three decades ago.

Planning documents confirm that the ground floor of the building is currently "used by community groups, for private functions and office accommodation, and the first floor is separated into two self-contained flats and office accommodation".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The listed building consent application relates to "all of the windows" at Kepier Hall, planning documents confirm, with the proposed works aiming to "renovate the existing windows, retain as much original fabric as possible, and where required, replace the existing decayed wood window frames with new wood window frames".

Applicants stressed that the "majority of the existing window frames are non- historic windows and are in extremely poor condition" and that "proposed renovations, repairs, replacements and upgrades reflect a commitment to improving both the aesthetic and functional qualities of the property".

This includes "enhancing the building's longevity while maintaining its historic appearance", as well as improving the building's "thermal performance".

The design and access statement adds: "Kepier Hall contributes to the historic character of Houghton-le-Spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The proposed works will improve the property’s appearance and functionality, reinforcing its role as an asset to the local area.

"Careful attention has been given to ensuring that the new windows and glazing installations are in keeping with the surrounding built environment.

"The proposed works do not affect the existing access arrangements to Kepier Hall [and] external and internal access to the property will remain unchanged, ensuring that it continues to serve its current function.

"While the works are focused on the windows and secondary glazing, they contribute indirectly to user comfort by improving thermal efficiency and reducing noise ingress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These enhancements will make the space more pleasant and practical for current and future occupants without impacting physical accessibility."

It was noted that construction works access will be "carefully considered" to minimise disruption and that works will follow "best practices to ensure the safety of the site and its users".

Those behind the scheme added that the proposed works "represent a thoughtful and sensitive approach to improving the functionality, energy efficiency, and longevity of Kepier Hall while preserving its historical character".

The design and access statement adds: "This application ensures that Kepier Hall remains a valuable and cherished asset to the local community for generations to come."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning application form submitted to the council in April, 2025, said development works started on the listed Kepier Hall building in late-2024 but have not been completed.

A decision on the planning application for listed building consent will be made following a council consultation exercise.

Sunderland City Council's conservation team has already responded as part of the consultation and have not raised any objections to the proposed window works.

Council conservation experts, in a consultation statement, said the works "demonstrate good conservation practice and a sympathetic, well-informed approach to achieving a suitable balance between conservation [...] and energy and carbon efficiency improvements."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland City Council's planning portal website lists a decision deadline of May 30, 2025, for the listed building consent application.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council's planning portal website and search reference: 25/00721/LBC