The region’s MPs have been sending their good wishes to Washington MP Sharon Hodgson following a suspected arson attack at the site of her constituency office and have also highlighted their growing concerns over the safety of politicians, even citing the the appalling murder of Yorkshire MP Jo Cox in 2016.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North East MPs were reacting following yesterday’s (September 11) early morning fire at Vermont House in Concord, Washington, where Mrs Hodgson’s constituency office is based.

The fire damage following the suspected arson attack on Vermont House, where Sharon Hodgson's constituency office is located. Inset MP Sharon Hodgson. | Neil Fatkin

Graffiti could also be seen scrawled on the side of the building which a police officer confirmed stated “328 days blood on your hands”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police confirmed later yesterday (September 11) that a “man in his 20s has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and arson”.

Following the incident, the MP for for Jarrow and Gateshead East Kate Osborne posted a message on social media which said: “I'm deeply shocked and appalled to hear about the fire at my friend and colleague Sharon Hodgson MP’s constituency office.

Jarrow MP Kate Osborne.

“If deliberate, then I really hope those responsible are found and dealt with by the police.

“Constituency office staff, like Sharon’s, work tirelessly day in and day out to support local people and they deserve respect, not what Sharon and her team have had to endure today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know Sharon will continue to stand up for her community with the same strength and dedication she always has. Sending Sharon and her team my full solidarity and support.”

Ms Osborne also highlighted the growth of threatening behaviour being experienced by those in public office.

She added: “Just hours after the shocking events in America, this incident is a stark reminder of the threats faced by those in public life.

“We are seeing a rise in hostility directed towards elected representatives, with my colleagues and I being subjected to increased abuse and intimidation. There is absolutely no place for violence or intimidation in our politics.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Durham City MP Mary Kelly Foy.

It’s a sentiment shared by Durham City MP Mary Kelly Foy who in a post on Facebook stated: “Serious thought needs to be given to how this impacts staff in constituency offices, like Sharon’s, who frankly work hard every day to support local people.

Read More Man arrested on suspicion of arson after fire and vandalism at Washington MP Sharon Hodgson's office

“Anyone supporting violence towards MPs and their teams needs to take a long hard look in the mirror.”

Ms Foy also said she was sending “love and support to my friend Sharon Hodgson MP and her team today”.

Sunderland MP Lewis Atkinson has also voiced his concerns following the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “There must be no place in our society for political intimidation or violence - in a democracy, we express differences of opinion at the ballot box.

“All MPs are elected to serve their constituents, and they must be able to do that work in safety, free from fear. I know Sharon will not be deterred from her work for the people of Washington and Gateshead South.”

Darlington MP Lola McEvoy also took to social media to respond to the “awful news” and to send her well wishes to Mrs Hodgson who she described as a “truly lovely woman as well as a brilliant MP”.

Ms McEvoy also highlighted increasing concerns of the wider issue of the safety of MPs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MP Lola McEvoy. | Submitted.

She added: “The targeting, intimidation, harassment, and violence directed at politicians and their staff cannot and must not be tolerated.

“I urge everyone reading this to remember the words of the late Jo Cox MP that ‘we are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us’.”

Following the fire, Mrs Hodgson has vowed she will “not be deterred and will continue to support constituents in Washington and Gateshead South as I do day in, day out”.