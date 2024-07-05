RECAP: How election night unfolded in Sunderland as Labour stormed to victory

Labour are set for a landslide victory with 410 seats, according to the exit poll, with the Conservatives set to have their lowest number of MPs of all time.

The Tories are forecast to finish the night with 131 MPs, with the Lib Dems on 61 and Reform on 13.

The Greens are forecast to win two seats, with the SNP on 10, Plaid Cymru on 4, and the remaining 19 seats going to other smaller parties.

The data comes from how people said they voted as they left the polling station, and can only be published once the ballot deadline has passed.

Pollsters ask around 20,000 people to fill in a dummy ballot replicating