RECAP: How election night unfolded in Sunderland as Labour stormed to victory

Ross Robertson
By Ross Robertson
Published 4th Jul 2024, 10:14 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 05:24 BST
Sunderland reclaimed its crown as the first seat to declare a result as the city’s MPs led the charge toward’s Labour’s General Election victory.

Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson comfortably held her Houghton and Sunderland South seat, and became the first elected MP of the night.

Sunderland Central was the third seat to declare, with Lewis Atkinson becoming the first ‘new’ MP of the night, followed later in proceedings by Sharon Hodgson, who won the new seat of Washington and Gateshead South.

Key Events

  • Labour has officially won the General Election, claiming a majority of seats in Parliament by 5am
  • Labour won all three seats in Sunderland
  • The city reclaimed its crown as the first to declare a result on Election Night
Fri, 05 Jul, 2024, 05:23 BSTUpdated 05:23 BST

How the night unfolded

Thanks to all our followers who were with us over Election Night.

You can scroll through below to see how events unfolded in Sunderland and elsewhere.

Thu, 04 Jul, 2024, 10:14 BST

Polling stations open until 10pm

A polling station in SunderlandA polling station in Sunderland
A polling station in Sunderland

From schools and churches to cricket clubs and even a windmill, all manner of buildings are being used as polling stations in Sunderland.

Here’s a list of all the venues being used - though you can only vote at your designated polling station as listed on your polling card.

Voters have until 10pm to cast their ballots.

Thu, 04 Jul, 2024, 10:19 BST

Photo ID

This is the first General Election after rules on photo ID were introduced.

You can use any of from the list, and an expired photo ID also counts as long as the picture is still recognisable and a good likeness.

  • Passport
  • Driving licence (including provisional license)
  • Blue badge
  • Certain concessionary travel cards
  • Identity card with PASS mark (Proof of Age Standards Scheme)
  • Biometric Immigration document
  • Defence identity card
  • Certain national identity cards

Voters could also apply for a Voter Authority Certificate in advance.

For more information on which forms of photo ID will be accepted, visit electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID or call their helpline on 0800 328 0280.

Thu, 04 Jul, 2024, 10:25 BSTUpdated 10:27 BST

How to still use your postal vote

Voters visit Fullwell Mill windmill in Sunderland to cast their vote this morning on Polling Day for the 2024 General Election, with polling stations located in a variety of unusual places across the country.Voters visit Fullwell Mill windmill in Sunderland to cast their vote this morning on Polling Day for the 2024 General Election, with polling stations located in a variety of unusual places across the country.
Voters visit Fullwell Mill windmill in Sunderland to cast their vote this morning on Polling Day for the 2024 General Election, with polling stations located in a variety of unusual places across the country. | North News & Pictures northn

Anyone registered for a postal vote who has not yet returned their postal ballot pack can also hand it in at a polling station in their constituency before 10pm.

There is no photo ID requirement for handing in a postal ballot pack.

When handing in postal votes, you will need to complete a form.

You will need to include your name and address, how many postal votes you are handing in and why you are handing in those postal votes.

Thu, 04 Jul, 2024, 10:31 BST

The candidates in Sunderland

Houghton and Sunderland South

Richard Peter BRADLEY, The Green Party

Chris BURNICLE, The Conservative Party Candidate

Paul EDGEWORTH, Liberal Democrats

Bridget Maeve PHILLIPSON, Labour Party

Sam WOODS-BRASS, Reform UK

Sunderland Central

Lewis Malcolm ATKINSON, Labour Party

Chris EYNON, Reform UK

Rachel Sara FEATHERSTONE, The Green Party candidate

Niall Dane HODSON, Liberal Democrat

Greg PEACOCK, The Conservative Party Candidate

Washington and Gateshead South

Michal CHANTKOWSKI The Green Party candidate

Paul DONAGHY, Reform UK

Sharon HODGSON, Labour Party

Sharon Louise MCLAFFERTY, Independent

Ciaran Joseph MORRISSEY, Liberal Democrat

Shaun PARSONS, The Conservative Party Candidate

Thu, 04 Jul, 2024, 10:34 BST

Expected timings for results

These are the forecast timings for when results may be declared in Sunderland.

Houghton and Sunderland South - 11.45pm

Sunderland Central - 12.30am

Washington and Gateshead South - 12.45am

You can read more about the history of Sunderland’s speedy counts here

Thu, 04 Jul, 2024, 21:07 BST

Less than an hour until the polls close

Anyone wanting to vote who hasn’t done so, you’d best head to the polling station soon. They close at 10pm.

Campaigners will be fighting for last-minute votes until polling stations shut, and all eyes will be on the exit polls, which will give the clearest indication yet of how the night may pan out for each party.

Thu, 04 Jul, 2024, 21:57 BSTUpdated 21:58 BST

Counters are poised ready for the ballot boxes to arrive

Screenshot 2024-07-04 21.57.00Screenshot 2024-07-04 21.57.00
Screenshot 2024-07-04 21.57.00 | Screenshot 2024-07-04 21.57.00
Thu, 04 Jul, 2024, 22:00 BST

Polling stations close

All votes are now in for the General Election 2024.

Thu, 04 Jul, 2024, 22:00 BSTUpdated 22:15 BST

Exit poll predicts Labour landslide

Labour are set for a landslide victory with 410 seats, according to the exit poll, with the Conservatives set to have their lowest number of MPs of all time.

The Tories are forecast to finish the night with 131 MPs, with the Lib Dems on 61 and Reform on 13.

The Greens are forecast to win two seats, with the SNP on 10, Plaid Cymru on 4, and the remaining 19 seats going to other smaller parties.

The data comes from how people said they voted as they left the polling station, and can only be published once the ballot deadline has passed. 

Pollsters ask around 20,000 people to fill in a dummy ballot replicating 

It is the most accurate estimate yet of how votes will fall.

