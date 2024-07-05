RECAP: How election night unfolded in Sunderland as Labour stormed to victory
Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson comfortably held her Houghton and Sunderland South seat, and became the first elected MP of the night.
Sunderland Central was the third seat to declare, with Lewis Atkinson becoming the first ‘new’ MP of the night, followed later in proceedings by Sharon Hodgson, who won the new seat of Washington and Gateshead South.
Key Events
- Labour has officially won the General Election, claiming a majority of seats in Parliament by 5am
- Labour won all three seats in Sunderland
- The city reclaimed its crown as the first to declare a result on Election Night
How the night unfolded
Polling stations open until 10pm
From schools and churches to cricket clubs and even a windmill, all manner of buildings are being used as polling stations in Sunderland.
Here’s a list of all the venues being used - though you can only vote at your designated polling station as listed on your polling card.
Voters have until 10pm to cast their ballots.
Photo ID
This is the first General Election after rules on photo ID were introduced.
You can use any of from the list, and an expired photo ID also counts as long as the picture is still recognisable and a good likeness.
- Passport
- Driving licence (including provisional license)
- Blue badge
- Certain concessionary travel cards
- Identity card with PASS mark (Proof of Age Standards Scheme)
- Biometric Immigration document
- Defence identity card
- Certain national identity cards
Voters could also apply for a Voter Authority Certificate in advance.
For more information on which forms of photo ID will be accepted, visit electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID or call their helpline on 0800 328 0280.
How to still use your postal vote
Anyone registered for a postal vote who has not yet returned their postal ballot pack can also hand it in at a polling station in their constituency before 10pm.
There is no photo ID requirement for handing in a postal ballot pack.
When handing in postal votes, you will need to complete a form.
You will need to include your name and address, how many postal votes you are handing in and why you are handing in those postal votes.
The candidates in Sunderland
Houghton and Sunderland South
Richard Peter BRADLEY, The Green Party
Chris BURNICLE, The Conservative Party Candidate
Paul EDGEWORTH, Liberal Democrats
Bridget Maeve PHILLIPSON, Labour Party
Sam WOODS-BRASS, Reform UK
Sunderland Central
Lewis Malcolm ATKINSON, Labour Party
Chris EYNON, Reform UK
Rachel Sara FEATHERSTONE, The Green Party candidate
Niall Dane HODSON, Liberal Democrat
Greg PEACOCK, The Conservative Party Candidate
Washington and Gateshead South
Michal CHANTKOWSKI The Green Party candidate
Paul DONAGHY, Reform UK
Sharon HODGSON, Labour Party
Sharon Louise MCLAFFERTY, Independent
Ciaran Joseph MORRISSEY, Liberal Democrat
Shaun PARSONS, The Conservative Party Candidate
Expected timings for results
These are the forecast timings for when results may be declared in Sunderland.
Houghton and Sunderland South - 11.45pm
Sunderland Central - 12.30am
Washington and Gateshead South - 12.45am
Less than an hour until the polls close
Anyone wanting to vote who hasn’t done so, you’d best head to the polling station soon. They close at 10pm.
Campaigners will be fighting for last-minute votes until polling stations shut, and all eyes will be on the exit polls, which will give the clearest indication yet of how the night may pan out for each party.
Counters are poised ready for the ballot boxes to arrive
Polling stations close
All votes are now in for the General Election 2024.
Exit poll predicts Labour landslide
Labour are set for a landslide victory with 410 seats, according to the exit poll, with the Conservatives set to have their lowest number of MPs of all time.
The Tories are forecast to finish the night with 131 MPs, with the Lib Dems on 61 and Reform on 13.
The Greens are forecast to win two seats, with the SNP on 10, Plaid Cymru on 4, and the remaining 19 seats going to other smaller parties.
The data comes from how people said they voted as they left the polling station, and can only be published once the ballot deadline has passed.
Pollsters ask around 20,000 people to fill in a dummy ballot replicating
It is the most accurate estimate yet of how votes will fall.
