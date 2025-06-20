Plans to "revive" a former Sunderland miners’ hall as modern offices for a driving school have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council's planning department has received an application for Enterprise House at Herrington Burn, on the border of the Copt Hill and Shiney Row wards.

The building was once known as Philadelphia Miners’ Welfare Institute and Hall and although it has been re-purposed for commercial office uses since, the site has sat vacant in recent years.

Enterprise House, Herrington Burn, Sunderland | Google

New plans for the site from Pass N Go Driving School aim to "revive" the building and the company has applied for planning permission to "renovate existing offices".

This includes "alterations to the existing building to remove a two storey lean-to offshoot" and to erect a "three-storey rear extension", as well as a "new vehicle access and re-configuration of [the] car park."

Plans have been submitted with a design and access statement which provides further details of the scheme and its aims.

This includes plans to "retrofit the existing building, repairing it to provide a more modern and functional space, while restoring its original features where possible".

Those behind the scheme said the building is "currently derelict and in a state of disrepair" and although the building was previously used as office space, it was noted that the "interior has been stripped, leaving the building empty".

Although the building is not listed, planning documents said the site is "considered as a non-designated heritage asset" by the council's conservation officer.

A heritage statement submitted to council officials describes the proposed scheme as a "restoration and renovation" project, which aims to "retain the existing business use for offices and revive the building."

The design and access statement notes that "significant internal renovations are necessary to preserve the building’s character while stripping it back for improvements".

Around nine parking spaces would be created by the proposals, including two accessible bays, along with designated areas for bins and bike storage and "new hard surfacing in the car park area".

It was also noted that the development would "retain the existing access through the neighbouring car park while reopening a historic access point at the front of the property for egress onto Philadelphia Lane".

The design and access statement adds: "The building will be used as office space, featuring various offices and meeting rooms on the ground floor, along with a leased garage for storage.

"The first floor will adopt a more open-plan design, including a staff kitchen and breakout area, while the second floor will have a mezzanine-level boardroom.

"Furniture and meeting rooms will be used to divide the open spaces, clearly defining circulation routes.

"In addition to the office spaces, the building will have several ancillary provisions, including four WCs, two accessible WCs, a shower, and a cleaners’ store across the ground and first floors.

"The proposal improves circulation within the building by creating spacious circulation areas and includes the addition of a new staircase integrated into the rear extension, utilizing the rear yard space.

"The existing staircase will be demolished due to significant fire damage and vandalism that has occurred over the years."

Those behind the scheme said the proposal aims to "bring this historic building back to life by restoring and celebrating its original features", including the "double height arched feature window at the first floor".

It was argued that the "addition of backlighting and glazed fronts to the offices and boardroom will illuminate what once was the stage, allowing it to be celebrated once again".

The design and access statement continues: "Externally, the proposal will improve the access and egress to the site while preserving original features such as the steps to the front door and the elevated position.

"Additionally, creating a more usable space by providing a level car park on the side and reopening a historic opening to the front.

"By improving the levels, we have also ensured level access to the building from the car park, making it more accessible.

"The new extension at the rear will relocate the staircase currently damaged by fire to the void courtyard space.

"This will provide escape to the car park from all levels and create a more functional car park area without detracting from the existing building.

"The extension will mirror the style of the existing building, using the same materials to create a sympathetic addition that does not impose on the original structure."

A decision on the planning application is expected later this year following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council's planning portal website and search reference: 25/00819/FUL