Plans to boost classroom facilities at a Sunderland school have been submitted to city development chiefs.
By Chris Binding
Published 16th Oct 2023, 13:39 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 13:42 BST
Argyle House School, Thornhill Park Road, SunderlandArgyle House School, Thornhill Park Road, Sunderland
Argyle House School, Thornhill Park Road, Sunderland

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for Argyle House School at 19 – 20 Thornhill Park.

New plans aim to create an extension within the school complex to be used as an “additional classroom”.

Plans have been submitted to council officials with a range of supporting documents providing more details on the scheme.

A design, access and heritage statement notes the original school buildings have been extended over the years but that the “tight site” means “further expansion is restricted”.

New plans aim to address the ‘site constraints’ by building a new classroom above an existing two-storey flat-roofed block within the centre of the school complex.

Applicants said the ‘L-shaped’ extension would have a floor area of 85 square metres and that as the existing school complex is “predominantly three storeys […] the extended block would be no greater in scale”.

It was also argued that works would not impact the “historical significance” of the site, which was noted to be “limited”.

A submitted heritage statement adds: “The proposed extension is above the existing two-storey block.

“Being located in the centre of the building complex and of a height no higher than the adjacent roof means it will not be visible from street level.

“It is therefore considered that there will be no impact on the building’s architectural/artistic significance or setting”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website lists a decision deadline of December 1, 2023.

For more on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 23/02131/FUL

