Plans to cut Sunderland Airshow down to once every two years dismissed as 'plane crazy'

A proposal to cut Sunderland Airshow down to just once every two years have been condemned as plane crazy by Echo readers.

Sunderland Conservatives put forward the idea in their "alternative budget", aimed at hacking out £2million from the council's spending plans in order to reduce the council tax rise for 2018/19 and pay for new park wardens.

But while some were behind reducing the airshow to once every two years, it provoked an angry response from others. Ultimately the proposal was rejected as the council's budget was passed last night.

Almost 2,000 took part in a poll on the Echo's website on the issue, with 63% voting against the idea. Scores of people also commented on the issue on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page.

Garry Johnson said: "The airshow brings in a lot of revenue and business from all over the country. It’s our main event in Sunderland, the amount of people who come from all over - even overseas - to see our amazing event, and spend millions over there stay.

"It brings in more money than the council put in, so where will the taxpayers' money go ? I think someone is trying to bring down our city even more, and trying to reduce the amount of people visiting Sunderland.

"We need more events in Sunderland, look how much we raised over Xmas in such a small space, and was published in the echo , we need to bring more trade and business into Sunderland not take it away."

Freda Fairley said "It's not a good idea to me. More money coming to Sunderland is a good thing - that's if it's spent IN Sunderland as it needs it badly. It might help to put things right so we get our pride back."

Pui Hung Ma said: "We repeatedly get told it brings in over £10million to the local economy. So is this money out of our local businesses - or are they finally waking up to the truth that they give most of the events contracts to people outside of the area?"

Naomi Gabrielle Franciosy said: "How about they give the food pitches to local businesses rather then going to the highest bidders from outside of the area. That way money is put back into the local economy."

Kayleigh Thorburn said: "Stupid idea. Not only does the air show generate extra visitors to our city but also helps with the local businesses."

Cutting councillors' allowances was also part of the proposed £2million of savings put forward by the Tories, which was better received.

Adeleine Stubbs said: "Leave the airshow.but slash councillors allowances by all means."

Ian Harter said: "Keep the airshow yearly, slash the councillors allowances. I agree local foods only at the Airshow. Get big and better bands in too etc."

Julie Hopper said: "Lets not!! We should be looking at more ways to promote Seaburn for the residents of Sunderland and visitors rather than it being a through road to South Shields where they have got their act together with a lot more going on."

However, not everyone was so troubled by the idea of reducing the Sunderland Airshow to once every two years.

Paul Hutchinson said: "I've always loved the airshow, but if I'm honest since the Shoreham tragedy and the tightened regulations it's felt stifled and bordering on boring.

"This hasn't been helped by the retirement of the Harrier which along with the Lancaster (with Spitfire and Hurricane) were always the centerpieces of the event imho.

"As for the money it generates, that would be all well and good if it wasn't contracts handed out to tenders outside Sunderland."

Alison Perrett said: How about alternating the Illuminations and the airshow so each one only takes place every two years. This might mean that more time/effort and money could be spent on each one and reduce the “sameness” of it all."

Not everyone thought cutting councillors' allowances was a good idea either.

Steve King said: "Every single post on the Echo page is met with the same response. ‘Cut the councillors' allowances’. This would save peanuts and how many people would then give up their time to act as a councillor for nothing? You’d get even worse candidates."