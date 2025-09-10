Plans to convert vacant church into family home submitted to council planners

Plans to convert a former church site into a family home have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council's planning department has received an application for the former Sunniside Methodist Church, off Blind Lane, in the city's Houghton ward.

Plans to convert former Sunniside Methodist Church in Houghton ward into family home

The new planning application for the site is seeking permission to change the building from its current planning class as a place of worship to a dwellinghouse residential use, along with a range of associated works.

The planning listing describes the proposed works as "alterations to include rendering and new cladding, fascias, mono pitch roof and flat roof", as well as "new and replacement windows and doors, erection of wall" and works to "form new access to new door to garage."

A planning application submitted to council officials confirms no work has started on the site to date and that render would be "replaced with new white render due to condition".

The proposed development would also retain two parking spaces and would include "new/replacement drainage" and would be classed as a three-bedroom house.

Proposed floor plans submitted with the application show how the site would be used as part of the residential use, with proposed living spaces based around an existing 'external courtyard space' at the centre of the site.

Proposed spaces for the former church hall area include a lounge area and master bedroom with walk-in closets and bathrooms.

In the centre of the building, adjacent to the external courtyard, a kitchen and bathroom are planned.

Meanwhile, plans for the other main wing of the building include a utility room, "hobby roomstore", domestic garage, a home studio / workspace, a family room and two bedrooms.

Detailed design drawings also indicate part of the building's heritage will be retained, with plans for the existing plaque on the building displaying "methodist church 1899" to "remain on [the] wall.”

A decision on the planning application will be made following a council consultation exercise.

Sunderland City Council's planning portal website lists a decision deadline of October 31, 2025, for the plans.

For more information on the application, or to track its progress, visit the council's planning portal website and search reference: 25/01413/FUL