Plans for a new convenience store at a former car showroom site have been submitted to city development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for a site off Station Road in the Hetton area.

The site was previously occupied by a car sales showroom and sits adjacent to the car park of Hetton Social Club.

New plans aim to change the use of part of the premises to “retail use for a convenience/supermarket store”.

Former car showroom site off Station Road, Hetton (December, 2023)

The planning listing describes the plans as ‘part-retrospective’ and includes minor changes to the shop front.

A design and access statement notes the proposed shop would include new automatic pedestrian sliding doors, and the introduction of shelving, fridge units and a service counter.

The proposed opening hours for the shop would be between the hours of 6am and 11pm, seven days a week.

Those behind the scheme have also indicated that the plans would create five full-time jobs if approved.

The design and access statement adds: “Access to the site is from the existing shared access drive which the site enjoys the shared benefits of.

“No dialogue has been had with the council highways department as no highways are affected by these works.

“The premises has an existing forecourt that is 9.8m deep from the existing front boundary wall to the existing building and was previously used to display motor vehicles for sale.

“This will form a car park for the shop which will incorporate five parking spaces, one of which will be for disabled use.”

In addition, two ‘Sheffield cycle hoops’ have been incorporated on the front forecourt for customers as part of the plans.

Documents submitted to council officials confirm part of the building, on the right-hand corner, has been “omitted” from the shop application and “is reserved for a future use which is yet to be determined”.

A decision on the shop plans is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website lists a decision deadline of January 31, 2024.