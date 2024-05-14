Plans submitted to Council for new apartments in Sunderland city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for new apartments in Sunderland city centre have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for a property referred to as ‘unit one south’ at Saint Thomas Street.

The building sits on the junction with John Street, near the 808 Bar and Kitchen, and has been used as a retail unit on the ground floor and offices above.

New plans aim to change the use of the upper floors to residential, along with the installation of rear windows and internal alterations to the ground floor retail unit.

Building at Saint Thomas Street, Sunderland, proposed for apartments. Picture: Google Maps

As part of the plans, four self-contained apartments are proposed across the building’s two upper floors.

This includes three one-bedroom apartments and one two-bedroom apartment, with each apartment offering a living and kitchen area and bathroom facilities.

A heritage statement submitted to council officials provides more details on the apartment plan and states it would not negatively impact the Sunniside Conservation Area.

The heritage statement adds: “The proposed alterations will have minimum affect on the neighbouring properties of the conservation area, with the new windows installed to the rear elevation and not visible from the street.

“The use is in keeping with the area and commercial use has been retained to the ground floor.”

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of July 5, 2024, for the plans.