A former games lounge site in Sunderland city centre could soon reopen as a restaurant, after a national chain lodged a bid for signage.

Sunderland City Council's planning department has received an advertising consent application for a building on the corner of Fawcett Street and High Street West.

The site sits in the shadow of the iconic Mackie's Corner and was previously occupied by gaming lounge and arcade Harry's Game Shack, however back in summer, 2024, the business announced its decision to close.

Pepe's Piri Piri signage application lodged for former Harry's Game Shack site on corner of Fawcett Street and High Street West (June, 2025) | LDRS

Signage linked to the business has since been removed and the building's ground floor is now shuttered and appears unused, however a new application for signage suggests a new occupier is being lined up.

Planning documents submitted to council officials name restaurant chain Pepe's Piri Piri as the potential future occupier, a company specialising in freshly cooked chicken and also known for its brightly coloured shop fronts and branding.

Signage planned for the Sunderland building covers the High Street West and Fawcett Street elevations and the planning description lists the development as "4x internally illuminated fascia signs and 2x internally illuminated projecting signs."

The signs at High Street West will include panels with the company's tagline 'the home of fresh flame grilled chicken', the company's logo, which will be "internally illuminated" and a panel advertising website and contact details.

The fourth panel on the building's Fawcett Street elevation will replicate the company's logo with an internally illuminated sign, and there will be internally illuminated projecting signs on both of the building's elevations.

According to its website, Pepe's Piri Piri has more than 200 stores in the UK, open for delivery, takeaway and eat in.

At the time of writing, no signage had been erected at the Sunderland site.

A decision on the signage application will be made following a period of council consultation.

Sunderland City Council's planning portal website lists a decision deadline of August 11, 2025.

For more information on the planning application, or to track its progress, visit the council's planning portal website and search reference: 25/01292/ADV