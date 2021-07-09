Plans submitted for new and improved facilities at Sunderland cricket club

Silksworth Cricket Club, Sunderland Picture: Google.

In recent weeks, a planning application was submitted to Sunderland City Council for the Silksworth Cricket Club, off Silksworth Lane.

This included installing a new two-lane, non-turf enclosed ‘cricket practice facility.’

A planning statement prepared for the cricket club claimed the development would “tie in with and enhance existing facilities” while helping the club to grow.

This includes retaining existing junior and senior players while increasing the attractiveness of the club to new players.

In addition, the proposed non-turf facilities could be used during wet weather and would allow coaches to provide sessions all year round.

The proposed structure is planned for the north western corner of Silksworth Cricket Club’s grounds, near the junction linking Silksworth Lane and Scarborough Road.

If approved, works will provide a new surface for the practice facility with a steel frame structure and netting creating the enclosed area.

In a consultee statement submitted to city council planners, Sport England raised no objections to the planning application.

The statement confirmed that Sport England had engaged with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for their views on the location and design of the practice nets.

And a response from ECB, included in Sport England’s consultee statement, confirmed the new practice area at the Silksworth club would be acceptable.

It added the net system would provide “many benefits” such as “off field practice facilities to enhance development and decreasing overplay on grass wickets at the club.”

A decision on the scheme is expected from council planners by the end of August, 2021.