News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way

Plans submitted for 'multiple occupation house' in Sunderland

Plans for a new house of multiple occupation (HMO) near Sunderland city centre have been submitted to council development chiefs.
By Chris Binding
Published 30th Oct 2023, 14:58 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 14:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the development at 2 Worcester Street in the city’s St Michael’s ward.

The property sits on the corner of Worcester Street and Alice Street, near the Ivy House pub, and includes both a retail unit and dwelling.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

New proposals aim to change the use of part of the property into a four-bedroom HMO, a property type which involves several households living together with communal facilities.

Property on corner of Worcester Street and Alice Street, Sunderland. Picture: Google MapsProperty on corner of Worcester Street and Alice Street, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps
Property on corner of Worcester Street and Alice Street, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps
Most Popular

Under submitted plans, all bedrooms would be located on the first floor along with a communal living room and kitchen on the ground floor.

Floor plans for the first floor show four bedrooms and some bathroom facilities.

The application follows a recent grant of planning permission for the formation of a new entrance at Alice Street to provide “separate dwelling and retail properties”.

Read More
Plans refused for HMO in Boldon Colliery after string of objections
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Under the new HMO plans, the existing doorway on Worcester Street will be “retained and used as access to the retail unit”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

The consultation will allow both the public and other consultees, such as Northumbria Police and the council’s highways and environmental health departments, to make comments.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website lists a decision deadline of December 18, 2023.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 23/02210/FUL

Related topics:SunderlandHMOSunderland City Council