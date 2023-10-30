Plans submitted for 'multiple occupation house' in Sunderland
Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the development at 2 Worcester Street in the city’s St Michael’s ward.
The property sits on the corner of Worcester Street and Alice Street, near the Ivy House pub, and includes both a retail unit and dwelling.
New proposals aim to change the use of part of the property into a four-bedroom HMO, a property type which involves several households living together with communal facilities.
Under submitted plans, all bedrooms would be located on the first floor along with a communal living room and kitchen on the ground floor.
Floor plans for the first floor show four bedrooms and some bathroom facilities.
The application follows a recent grant of planning permission for the formation of a new entrance at Alice Street to provide “separate dwelling and retail properties”.
Under the new HMO plans, the existing doorway on Worcester Street will be “retained and used as access to the retail unit”.
A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.
The consultation will allow both the public and other consultees, such as Northumbria Police and the council’s highways and environmental health departments, to make comments.
Information on Sunderland City Council’s website lists a decision deadline of December 18, 2023.
For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 23/02210/FUL