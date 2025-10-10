Plans to install hundreds of solar panels to a Sunderland school have been submitted to city development chiefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for Venerable Bede Church of England Academy off Tunstall Bank in the city's Ryhope ward.

The school is seeking permission to install "around 699 solar photovoltaic panels on the flat and pitched roofs, with a total generation capacity of about 315kWp".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details are set out in a design and access statement submitted to council officials, which notes the development will "help the school in its ambition to maximise on the potential of on-site for zero-carbon solar electricity generation as part of its wider decarbonisation strategy".

Venerable Bede Church of England Academy | Google

It was noted that the development would have a minimal impact on neighbouring properties and would "enhance the school building and appeal of being a modern learning centre looking towards the future and creating a vision of sustainability for students".

The design and access statement adds: "Considering the position of the school, and the fact that the school site that is closest to residential properties is surrounded by trees and sight of the building is not easy from neighbouring land and the fact that the proposed installation is set one metre away from the edges, the possibility of seeing the proposed installation is incredibly low, if not impossible.

"Any likelihood of glint and glare towards the neighbouring and adjacent land users from the proposed installation will be highly unlikely as the panels are coated with anti-glare and will not be towards an individual’s line of sight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the unlikely event of any glint and glare occurring, it would be at such a small scale to not be different from what is experienced in the presence of the sun daily and hence would go unnoticed so as to not affect the amenity of their living."

A decision on the planning application is expected later this year following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council's planning portal website and search reference: 25/02272/PCZ

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/