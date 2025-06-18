Plans submitted for huge new housing estate in Washington

Hundreds of new homes could be built in the Washington area under plans submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council's planning department has received an application for land east of Stephenson Road, in the Usworth area of Washington.

The 10.6-hectare application site is bound by houses to the south at Marwell Drive and Merevale Close, the former Leamside Line to the east and agricultural fields and the Washington Riding Centre to the north.

Plans submitted for 222 new homes at site in Washington | Google

The applicant, listed as "Story Homes and Michael Ronald Ford", has applied for planning permission for the erection of 222 dwellings, with associated infrastructure and landscaping.

A planning statement submitted to council officials notes the site would deliver a mix of homes, with 23 two-bed homes, 40 three-bed homes, 122 four-bed homes and 37 five-bed homes.

It was also noted that terraced and semi-detached properties were proposed and that the "vast majority will be detached with integral or detached garages, generously sized gardens and ensuite bathrooms".

It was argued that "the mix of housing proposed will enhance the quality of the housing stock in Washington, according with the requirement to focus on larger detached dwellings".

Around 15 per cent of the development (33 dwellings) are expected to be classed as "affordable housing", which could be delivered on-site or off-site, planning documents state.

Affordable homes have been defined as "homes that are available to eligible tenants at an affordable rent and/or homes that are available to eligible households to purchase at a discounted market value".

The planning statement notes the plans would reflect Sunderland City Council's vision to "create places which are sustainable and desirable places to live" and adds the site would "increase the choice of housing in Sunderland".

It was also noted that the site was previously Green Belt but has since been "brought forward by Sunderland City Council as a ‘Housing Growth Area'" in its local plan, or Core Strategy and Development Plan.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials notes that access to the site would be taken from an existing western access point on Stephenson Road and that parking would be provided.

This includes each dwelling containing two parking spaces along with additional visitor parking across the site, and each house would also have "an EV charging point and separate cycle storage where a garage is not provided".

The design and access statement adds: "The fundamental vision of the site is to provide an efficient development layout that allows for strong landscaping features, integration of the surrounding landscape and incorporation of several areas of usable public open space – all while meeting fundamental core design principles and responding to the specific opportunities and constraints of the site.

"This aims to provide a high quality of life and a residential estate that meets and exceeds resident aspirations.

"The proposed layout integrates the existing tree groups and hedgerows to the site perimeter through the use of clear landscape buffers onto which development fronts, which retain the landscape character of the site from the surrounding open and woodland areas, and distinguish the new development from the industrial buildings that border the site.

"These open frontages to the development perimeter both enhance the street scenes and the surrounding area, and minimise rear facing boundaries to the site edges and adjoining areas."

A planning statement from developers maintained that "there will be no unacceptable impacts from the development on the transport network or on highway safety" and that the development would support construction jobs, as well as "generating additional expenditure in the local area".

Developers added there would be a "commitment to any necessary financial contributions towards education, bus connectivity, etc which will mitigate the impacts of the proposal" as part of the planning process.

A decision on the planning application is expected following a council consultation exercise.

Sunderland City Council's planning portal website lists a decision deadline of September 16, 2025.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council's planning portal website and search reference: 25/01158/FU4