Plans submitted for four-bedroom flat above Southwick shop

Plans for a four-bedroom flat above a commercial unit in a Sunderland shopping area have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council's planning department has received an application for 46 The Green in Southwick.

The address is part of a row of commercial properties in Southwick and sits directly above the "Bombilicious Fruity Fizzies" shop and adjacent to a Subway branch and a barbers.

46 The Green Southwick, Sunderland | Google

Plans submitted to the council are seeking planning permission to change the use of the "first and second floor storage ancillary to ground floor use" to a residential use.

This includes the creation of a four-bedroom flat with the installation of "two first floor openings to rear elevation."

A planning application submitted to council officials states no work has started on the site and notes the upper floors are currently used for "commercial storage".

It was also noted that "all [proposed] works are limited to the existing footprint of the building", with floor plans showing how the building use would change if plans are approved.

Plans for the first floor include a 19.53 sqm living room, a 12.32 sqm kitchen, a bathroom and two bedrooms, including one bedroom with an en-suite.

Plans for the second floor include a bedroom with an en-suite, and another bedroom / study.

Bedroom sizes proposed include 18.41 sqm and 12.59 sqm bedrooms on the first floor and 19.85 sqm and 10.72 sqm bedrooms on the second floor.

It was noted that the ground floor would retain its existing shop space, along with a back room and storage areas.

46 The Green Southwick, Sunderland | LDRS

A decision on the planning application is expected following a council consultation exercise.

Sunderland City Council's planning portal website lists a decision deadline of November 28, 2025.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council's planning portal website and search reference: 25/02009/FUL

