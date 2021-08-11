Plans submitted for apartment complex for over 55s on the outskirts of Sunderland

Land at Station Road Penshaw, Sunderland Picture: Google

Earlier in August, Sunderland City Council’s planning department validated an application for land off Station Road and Greta Avenue in the Penshaw area.

This included the construction of a three-storey building providing 72 apartments aimed at people aged 55 and over, alongside parking and turning space and the restoration of a walled garden south of Penshaw House.

Planning documents prepared on behalf of applicant Vistry Partnerships North East outline the scope of the development, which proposes 100% affordable housing.

According to a design and access statement, the proposed accommodation would be “kept well away from Penshaw House” with designs taking account of its Grade II listed status.

The design and access statement adds that Penshaw House and the site area are currently owned by Sunderland City Council – with the wider site being vacant for some time and Penshaw House being on the market for some time.

Planning documents state that the council is marketing the land for the proposed apartments separately to Penshaw House with the “walled garden being included in the sale.”

Despite this, the apartment complex designs would create room for a garden area which “can have links though to the walled garden.”

The design and access statement goes on to say: “This development comprises a safe environment for those aged 55 and over in appropriately designed accommodation with all units meeting nationally described space standards.

“Although under one roof, all properties will have their own front door and are fully serviced thus allowing residents to have full independence yet with access to help and assistance.

“In developing proposals for the site, an appraisal of the site was undertaken.

“As noted […] we have considered that Penshaw House is a listed building, and its character and important aspects of its setting must be maintained.”

The development aims to meet current and projected needs for affordable housing for over 55s across Sunderland and if approved, the complex would be operated by a registered social landlord upon completion.

A planning statement confirms that 44 one bedroom apartments and 28 two bedroom apartments are planned within the modern purpose-built building.

The apartment complex would also offer a communal lounge, connected landscaped gardens and a mobility scooter store, alongside around 50 car parking spaces and three disabled bays.

According to planning documents, the site was previously used for offices but these have since been demolished and the land has been vacant for a number of years.

Penshaw House was also previously used by the city council but is now vacant.

A heritage statement adds that the proposed apartment scheme would help to “facilitate the longevity of Penshaw House” and would have an “overall positive impact” upon its “fabric and setting.”

A decision on the scheme is expected to be made by early November 2021.