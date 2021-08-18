Plans lodged for 'one of the final phases' of new Sunderland link road scheme

An artist's impression of the new bridge.

An application has been submitted to Sunderland City Council planning department for earthworks to facilitate the construction of phase four of the Ryhope Doxford Link Road (RDLR).

The 30mph road is to run between Highclere Drive, Rushford, and the Cherry Knowle area of Ryhope.

As part of the proposals for the stretch known as the “missing link”, there would also be a bridge built running above the road near Burdon Lane for pedestrians and cyclists.

An illustration of the work.

The plans have been submitted by City Council bosses, who earlier this year outlined details about the £9million route, stating it will ensure Sunderland South is able to handle the growing number of people living there.

A planning statement, submitted by the council in support of the development, said the work would contribute towards a crucial transport network in the area.

It said: “The development proposal, which forms one of the final phases of a continuous high-standard transport corridor between Ryhope and Doxford, is a much-needed facility that will unlock and provide access to land for a number of new housing developments.

A design and access statement added the phase four work, linking between the Cherry Knowle site and land north of Burdon Lane, is “critical to the completion of the RDLR”.

The work consists of a single carriageway road and will complete the gap between phases one and two of the link road.

The highway passes beneath Burdon Lane, which will be supported by a new four-metre wide bridge.