Plans lodged for large digital advertising screen in Easington Lane area

Plans for a large digital advertising screen in a village on the outskirts of Sunderland have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council's planning department has received an application for 171 High Street in the Easington Lane area.

The building is occupied by a hot food takeaway and sits near the roundabout connecting High Street and Elemore Lane.

Applicant Wildstone Estates Limited has applied for permission to erect an "internally illuminated digital poster sign" on the building's gable end.

Plans describe the proposed digital sign as a "wall-mounted D-Poster display" measuring "6m(w) x 3m(h)" which would be positioned 2.7m above ground "displaying multiple static advertisements on rotation".

There is no advertising sign on the building at present but developers say the site historically had a traditional "poster sign" for around a decade.

A covering letter submitted to council officials said the digital sign proposal is "part of an industry wide drive to rationalise, modernise and upgrade advertising infrastructure to meet modern requirements".

It was noted that D-Poster panels are "high-quality ultra-thin displays that offer a high level of control over brightness and reduced energy consumption", as well as having the ability to "mimic a traditional 48 sheet poster during the day".

Developers said the proposal for Easington Lane was part of "a nationwide project to upgrade traditional advertising hoardings to a modern digital format" and that the Easington Lane site was "an acceptable location for advertising in principle due to the commercial context and history as an established location for similar advertising".

It was argued that site proposals would not impact nearby residential properties due to the "orientation of the proposed display, the illumination control as proposed, the street lighting in the vicinity and highways in between".

Those behind the scheme also noted the proposed location of the digital advert and measures put in place to control the use and "minimise the potential for driver distraction".

The applicant's covering letter said: "The proposal site is in an uncomplicated location which drivers should be able to navigate with ease.

"It would be visible by traffic travelling southeast along High Street and northeast along Elemore Lane, which are both limited to 30mph, level, well-lit and have excellent forward visibility.

"The cognitive demand on road users at this point is low as there are no unusual highway complexities which would require extra care to be taken.

"Given the long-range visibility, drivers will be able to easily assimilate the information on the display."

Developers also said that digital signs allow the "advertising network to be better managed, monitored and maintained", along with "flexibility" which "allows smarter real time campaigns and better control over sales".

Other benefits listed by developers included "greater flexibility to enable better access to advertising displays for local businesses" and "platforms to broadcast emergency messaging", as well as the ability for "public messaging and public art campaigns".

The covering letter adds: "The proposal will be located on a commercial area in a position where advertising of this type is commonplace.

"The advertising is in scale with the surrounding large format built development.

"The proposed conditions to control the luminance of the screens and the operation of the digital screens will ensure that there is no adverse impact on amenity or road safety."

A decision on plans for the Easington Lane site will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council's planning portal website lists a decision deadline of June 5, 2025.

For more information on the plans, visit the council's planning portal website and search reference: 25/00763/ADV