Plans lodged for Chinese massage shop conversion in Sunderland city centre

Plans have been submitted to Sunderland City Council for 56 Frederick Street which included a change of use from a hair salon to a massage shop.

According to the application, no structural changes are planned to the vacant property with the internal ground floor plan remaining unchanged.

Opening hours include 8am-8pm, Monday to Saturday.

An applicant statement included in the application also sets out details on the scheme.

It reads: “I would like to start a new business venture by opening a Chinese massage shop in Sunderland.

“I have been looking at several properties to lease and are in the process of finalising a three-year lease for the ground floor of 56 Frederick Street.

“The property was previously used as a hair salon and as such I request a change of use from class E to sui generis.

“I don’t plan to make any structural changes to the property as I’m just looking to furnish with a reception area and massage tables.”

A decision is expected by the end of September.