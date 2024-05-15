Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for 'obtrusive' digital billboard rejected by Sunderland City Council

Plans for a digital billboard in a Sunderland neighbourhood have been blocked, after being labelled as “over dominant” and “obtrusive” by council planners.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has rejected plans for a digital advertisement display at a site near the Sea Road shops in the Fulwell ward.

Plans from Alight Media were submitted earlier this year and aimed to erect an “illuminated 48-sheet digital advertisement display” fixed to the gable wall of 2-4 Sea Road.

Location for proposed digital advertising sign near Sea Road shops which has been rejected by Sunderland City Council. Picture: Google Maps

The sign was proposed at the rear of the business unit housing a Hays Travel branch and several other retail units, and would have been visible to those travelling towards the junction connecting Dene Lane and Sea Road.

According to submitted planning documents, the sign would have measured six metres in width and three metres in height, with displays of static text and/or images changing with each advertisement.

After considering the advertisement consent application, Sunderland City Council’s planning department refused it on May 14, 2024.

While acknowledging that the proposal was “unlikely to result in a detriment to public safety”, concerns were raised about the scale and visual impact of the digital billboard.

This included the advert, “by virtue of its design, size and siting, appearing extremely prominent at this location and introducing a highly visible and incongruous feature into the street scene to the detriment of the visual amenities of the area”.

The council decision report stated: “The proposed sign would be positioned on the gable end of a busy crossroads within close proximity to residential properties.

“There was no existing signage at the location prior to the submission of this application.

“The gable faces north towards the residential setting of the area on the rear of a commercial property, the area is characterised by grass verges with mature trees and residential properties.

“The illuminated display is a large sign which will be visible over a wide area resulting in an obtrusive and over dominant element to the detriment of the visual amenities of the area”.

Council planners added that given the “advertisement’s size, scale and location, it is considered to be detrimental to the visual amenities of the area and unacceptable in this regard”.

The applicant has the right to challenge the council’s planning decision by lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State.