Plans for new car wash business in Washington which could create 10 jobs

Proposals for a car wash business in Washington creating nearly a dozen jobs have been lodged with planning chiefs.

By Chris Binding
Friday, 13th August 2021, 7:03 pm
Land At Eddison Road, Swan Industrial Estate Washington Picture: Google (2021)

Earlier in August, Sunderland City Council’s planning department validated an application for land at Eddison Road, Swan Industrial Estate.

This included the erection of a hand car wash and associated works to create a staff office, a plant and a customer waiting room.

According to supporting information provided with the application, the car wash would offer four customer parking bays, including one disabled space, and a further two valet bays and two hand car wash bays.

The applicant added that all equipment used would emit “very low levels of noise” and that the development would create a safe environment for vehicles and pedestrians.

A planning statement from the applicant reads: “The proposed layout has been designed in order to maximise site usage and enable a safe environment for vehicular and pedestrian access.

“There is adequate space for the proposal [which] brings a currently unused site into use.

“The scheme would have minimal impact upon existing traffic to and from Eddison Road and the development would possess adequate egress/ingress with an agreed radius for visibility splay.

“The introduction of the car wash will [also] create new and sustainable economic growth in the area; it will have a positive impact on local employment creating both full and part-time work.”

According to the submitted planning application, a total of 10 jobs are proposed at the car wash business – with two full-time employees and eight part-time roles.

Opening hours applied for also include 8.30am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

The planning statement adds the car wash would be environmentally friendly, with the use of “biodegradable detergents” and specialist “contaminant filters” in the drains.

A final decision on the plan is expected by the end of September, 2021.

For more information on the application or to track its progress, visit online-applications.sunderland.gov.uk/online-applications and search planning reference: 21/01671/FUL

