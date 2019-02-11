Plans for 118 new homes on Sunderland’s former Pennywell estate set for go-ahead

Major plans to build 118 new homes on the former Pennywell estate site could be given the go ahead next week.

Last year, social housing provider Gentoo, lodged a bid for the homes on the parcel of land off Chester Road.

The site has remained vacant following a multi-million pound project to make way for modern housing.

Bulldozers moved in on the site more than a decade ago as part of the scheme from Sunderland Housing Group.

New plans from Gentoo include 23 two-bed, 41 three-bed, 16-four bed homes and 38 bespoke buildings alongside changes to roads.

This includes a new junction, the “stopping off” of several existing entrances to the site and a two-metre high acoustic barrier.

Sunderland City Council’s housing stock was transferred to Gentoo in 2001, with the firm currently owning around 29,000 city properties which are let at affordable rents or in shared ownership.

However, a council report states the Pennywell scheme “can’t be developed viably due to the high abnormal costs”.

As a result, a council report states, no funds will be provided towards affordable housing on the site.

Sunderland City Council’s area Development Control Sub-Committee will be asked to approve the application on Monday, February 18.

The meeting starts at 4pm at Sunderland Civic Centre and for more information, visit: www.sunderland.gov.uk

Caption: 118 homes planned for site in Pennywell, Sunderland

Caption: Aerial View. Picture: Google

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service