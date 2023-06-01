Earlier this year, Sunderland City Council’s planning department received a planning application for Christ’s College in the Pennywell area.

The school, formerly Grindon Hall Christian School, provides education for children aged 4-16 and was recently incorporated with the Emmanuel Schools Foundation.

New plans aimed to provide “significant space improvements” by extending the building, increasing dining and kitchen space and improving circulation.

Christ’s College in the Pennywell area. Picture: Google Maps

Proposals included internal refurbishment works to the existing canteen and kitchen facilities, and the construction of an extension to form a new canteen facility.

According to a design and access statement submitted to council officials, the plans aimed to solve operational issues linked to the school’s “restricted dining area” and small kitchen and food preparation area.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on May 24, 2023.

Council planners, in a decision report, concluded that the plans were acceptable in terms of design, impact on neighbours and highway safety.

Although the development would result in the loss of three on-site car parking spaces, no objections were raised by the council’s transportation department.

The council decision report adds: “The proposed extension would be located within the site and would not be highly visible within the street scene.

“It would be screened from the main highway to the west by the existing high-level red-brick wall and the tree-lined perimeter and from the north, south and east by existing perimeter trees and the residential developments beyond.

“The proposed extension would be an addition to an existing modern building, the proposed design and materials are considered acceptable in this respect”.

New plans aim to effectively double the size of both the dining area and kitchen area, offering around 246 covers to the canteen.

Those behind the scheme have said the plans would “address the challenges of the current spaces, easing the operating restrictions imposed by the size of the existing building facilities”.

Under planning conditions, the development must be brought forward within three years.