Plans approved for fire safety improvements at riverside apartment complex

Plans for fire safety improvements at a high-rise riverside apartment complex on Wearside have been given the green light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council's planning department has approved an application for the River View Apartment Building in the city's Hendon ward.

The site, which sits between High Street East and Low Street, is a large residential apartment block on seven levels with car parking at a ground floor level accessed off Low Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

River View Apartment Building, Low Street, Sunderland | Google

Applicant UK Ground Estates (6) Limited recently applied for planning permission for the "replacement of existing cladding and installation of remedial cavity barriers including the removal of the existing external facade", with the project described as "remedial cladding works."

A design and access statement submitted with the application said the plans aimed to create a "design solution for the replacement of flammable, façade materials and installation of remedial cavity barriers".

It was noted that the "intention is to maintain the property’s use as a multi-storey, commercial residence" and that the development would "see the replacement of existing flammable cladding and installation of remedial cavity barriers between each flat and around each opening".

Applicants said that "in order to complete these works the building’s external façade (including both cladding and masonry sections) must be removed" and that the work would "take place across the entire building [...] requiring the relocation of all current tenants in flats No.1-86".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The design and access statement adds: "The intention is to not alter the current appearance of the building, by matching the existing and proposed materials as much as possible.

"We are proposing a brick and stone slip system, which will match the current brick and stone on site and reduce construction time during remedial work.

"By using similar materials, the proposal aims to minimize the impact upon the surrounding conservation area."

Planning documents indicate that the planning application followed a "fire risk appraisal of external walls" (FRAEW) in the context of national regulations and concluded "remedial works are required."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This included a recommendation that the "cladding system should be removed and replaced with a non-combustible system, which incorporates cavity barriers".

The assessment of the external façade included a "visual inspection of accessible areas only" and the FRAEW confirmed that "no testing, measurements or calculations were carried out as part of this inspection".

It was noted that such an appraisal was needed at the River View Apartment Building due to "external façade materials being present which were of an unknown make-up".

When looking at "next steps" for the building, assessors stressed there was "no requirement for any interim measures, such as a waking watch, to be implemented", as "the risk is seen to be a moderate risk rather than a substantial risk."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning application form submitted earlier this year (April, 2025) said that the proposed works had not started on the riverside apartment complex.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council's planning department approved it on October 2, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the proposal "would not cause unacceptable harm to the amenities of residential neighbours, the conservation area or street scene in general and would not cause harm with regard to fire safety or highway and pedestrian safety".

Council planners also said that a "fire statement", which was required due to the size of the apartment complex, had been subject to consultation with the council's building control team and external consultees in terms of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and the Health and Safety Executive, and that there were no objections from these consultees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was noted that the council, as local planning authority, was "satisfied that fire safety matters relating to this proposal have been satisfactorily considered by the developer."

Under planning conditions, the development must take place within three years.

For more information on the plan and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council's planning portal website and search reference: 25/00747/FUL

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/