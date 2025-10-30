Plan submitted for 'spacious' dormer bungalow at allotments site in Hetton area

Plans to build a "spacious" dormer bungalow at an allotments site on the outskirts of Sunderland have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council's planning department has received an application for land located behind Derwent Street off the A182 in the Hetton ward.

The address is listed on the council's planning portal website as "allotments to rear of 34-43 Derwent Street" in the Easington Lane area.

According to planning documents submitted to council officials, the land has been "previously used as an allotment and stables for sheltering horses during winter months" and shares an access that leads to the main highway.

Details of a proposed residential development on the land are set out in a design and access statement, which states the new building would be "the home for the applicant".

The document notes proposed plans, if approved, would include a "spacious" three-bedroom "dormer bungalow" with one bathroom, one ensuite and ground floor WC, as well as an open plan kitchen, living room and dining room with a pantry.

Plans also propose a detached garage for two vehicles, "on-site parking areas for visitors" and space for cycle parking and note that two existing stables on the site would be demolished.

It was noted that the internal layout of the bungalow "has been carefully designed to provide functional modern living spaces and conforms to the Nationally Described Space Standards".

Those behind the scheme added that a "roof-mounted solar PV array will generate renewable electricity on-site" and that the "dwelling will be heated via an air source heat pump, which provides efficient, low-carbon heating and hot water by extracting energy from the outside air".

In addition, "on-plot parking will include provision for an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging point, supporting the transition to zero-emission transport", according to planning documents.

The design and access statement adds: "The proposal is in line with national and local planning policies, conforms to Nationally Described Space Standards, and should be welcomed as a positive proposal to Hetton-le-Hole."

A decision on the planning application is expected later this year following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council's planning portal website and search reference: 25/02065/FUL

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/