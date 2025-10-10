Official opening date confirmed for new Keel Crossing footbridge over River Wear

Sunderland's new multi-million pound Keel Crossing footbridge will permanently open later this month.

The £31 million landmark footbridge, which connects the city centre with Sheepfolds and the Stadium of Light, will officially open at 1.30pm on Saturday, October 18.

The public opening is being scheduled in time to welcome thousands of Black Cats fans heading to the Stadium of Light to watch Sunderland AFC take on Wolves.

Keel Crossing Parade when the bridge was temporarily opened on August 22, 2025 | Submitted

Keel Square will be alive with activity ahead of kick off, with family-friendly entertainment taking place from 12pm.

Archive SAFC footage will be screened on the Expo Sunderland Pavilion with live entertainment and a meet and greet with former players also taking place in the build-up to kick off.

At 2pm, an SAFC fan parade - led by This Is Wearside - will depart from Keel Square and will continue over the Keel Crossing to Sheepfolds and the Stadium of Light.

The bridge was temporarily opened on August 22, 2025, to enable Red Roses fans to head over to the stadium to watch England take on USA in the opening match of the Women's Rugby World Cup.

Contractor Volker Stevin has now progressed the works required to open the bridge on a permanent basis allowing thousands of football fans to enjoy the crossing as part of their matchday experience.

The striking new city icon creates a direct pedestrian and cycle route from the heart of the city to venues like Sheepfolds Stables, Sunderland College's new Housing Innovation and Construction Skills Academy (HICSA) and the Beacon of Light.

It also enables people from the north of the city to easily make their way across the river to enjoy bars, restaurants, leisure and retail venues that are now on offer in the city centre.

Councillor Michael Mordey, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "The opening of the Keel Crossing is a significant moment for Sunderland.

"It is a spectacular symbol of our city's transformation and ambition.

"It's been great to witness some of the fantastic images of the artwork and feature lighting being tested and completed over recent weeks and whilst the contractors will remain on site to complete landscaping and minor cosmetic works, it is great that the bridge will be permanently opened to local residents and visitors alike.

"As well as creating an inspiring new gateway to Riverside Sunderland, it provides a vital link that will make it easier for people to move across the river, connecting existing and newly created residential communities with the excellent employment, leisure, and cultural offer that is provided in the city.

"This bridge is about much more than crossing the Wear; it's about opening up opportunities for residents and showcasing the confidence and momentum driving our city forward."

Keel Crossing Sunderland (October 2025) | LDRS

Keel Crossing is expected to be a welcome addition to the city for the thousands of Sunderland AFC fans who make the journey to the Stadium of Light each year.

David Bruce, SAFC's chief business officer, said: "The crossing will be a game-changer for fans making their way to and from the Stadium of Light, as we saw for the Women's Rugby World Cup.

"The walkway will not only knit communities together but also create an iconic ritual for supporters that will be passed down from generation to generation.

"Matchday in Sunderland is about more than football - it's about forging connections, togetherness, and a shared pride in our city. Keel Crossing embodies all of that."

Keel Crossing sits at the heart of Riverside Sunderland, one of the UK's major urban regeneration projects.

It is 10 metres wide and spans 250 metres, at a height of 30 metres above the river.

It stands in the shadow of the Wearmouth Bridge, which was built in 1927 to support the growing volume of traffic moving through the city.

The bridge will connect Sheepfolds and the northern communities with the city centre, opening up new connections that will enable people to move more freely and access the new housing, high-quality employment space, and new leisure facilities being delivered across Riverside Sunderland.