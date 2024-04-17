Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the candidates in the forthcoming North East Mayoral elections has been in Sunderland and has pledged to back the campaign to save the National Glass Centre.

Guy Renner-Thompson, second from left, meets campaigners on a visit with other delegates to NGC

Conservative candidate Guy Renner-Thompson visited the centre on the banks of the Wear to meet campaigners, along with Arts Minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay, on a trip organised by local conservative councillor Sam Johnston.

The Mayoral candidate said, if elected in May’s elections, who would use his powers to support the campaign, which has so far garnered more than 33,000 signatures.

He said: “Glass making in Sunderland has a proud 1350 year history, ever since Benedict Biscop brought the first glaziers in 674 AD.

“The National Glass Centre has an iconic location on the banks of Wear and I want it to stay there. The Save the National Glass Centre campaign has identified a way forward for the centre and I will use my powers as Mayor to support them."

Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay, Minister for Arts and Heritage, added: “I’ve had a really productive and informative visit to the National Glass Centre, learning about all of the fantastic heritage and history of glass making here and seeing some of the people are teaching here, that are learning here and sharing that with visitors from all around the world.

“It’s a really good week to be here because at the end of this week I am going to be in Paris at UNESCO where the United Kingdom is ratifying the 2003 Convention on Intangible Heritage which is all about the traditions, skills and crafts that we want to pass onto the next generations, that help to reflect the identity of communities and inspire people to go into these crafts and to keep them going for generations to come.”

Cllr Sam Johnston, Councillor for St. Peter’s and Sunderland Conservatives Spokesman for Culture and Communities, said: “We have 1350 years of glassmaking heritage here in St. Peter’s, beginning at St. Peter’s Church and continuing more recently at the National Glass Centre.

“It’s vitally important that we look at the future of the National Glass Centre site and act now to and do what is needed to keep it open - protecting the jobs of the people who work here, the learning that takes place here and the tourism from all around the world.

“I will be work tirelessly to keep the discussion going and advocate for this site to be saved in its current use.”

The National Glass Centre is set to close its doors in 2026 after owners University of Sunderland said an external report "identified long-term structural defects, including roof leaks, corrosion and broken glazing" with an estimated repair cost quoted as being £45m.

It means the university’s Glass and Ceramics course, which is based at the centre, will also finish in 2026.

Campaigner Jo Howell is leading the Save the National Glass Centre campaign to keep the centre open in some form.

Campaigner Jo Howell

They’ve called on the university to enter negotiations on selling the venue to the community as a way of preserving it, and the cultural heritage it holds, for future generations.

The university says it is still exploring potential venues to house some of the NGC offering, including at the new Culture House being built in Keel Square.

North East Mayor

The Mayor of the North East is a new position, and will help direct the overall strategy of the seven councils which make up the North East Mayoral Combined Authority.

The Mayor has responsibilities in areas including transport, skills, planning and regeneration, and economic development.

Elections will take place on Thursday, May 2, 2024.