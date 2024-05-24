Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A long-standing MP and former Minister has announced he will bow out at the General Election after 23 years serving his constituents.

Kevan Jones was elected to represent North Durham, the constituency which includes Chester-le-Street and Stanley as well as a number of villages and former mining communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Jones served as Minister for Veterans and as a junior Defence Minister under Gordon Brown, and as Shadow Minister for Armed Forces from 2010 to 2016.

His work to fight for compensation for former mine workers and WASPI women, and speaking out on mental health, are among other key issues to Mr Jones during his time in office.

Kevan Jones MP, as Minister for Veterans Affairs, addresses the audience at the 'Help For Heroes' First Annual Review held at The Tower hotel on March 5, 2009 in London. The Help For Heroes charity was launched in October 2007 to provide support for members of the Armed Forces who have been injured in the line of duty. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

The MP said he had taken the difficult decision not to run as candidate as he is due to undergo surgery and treatment for an ongoing condition, making it ‘impossible to fight an election campaign’.

“I know from being a Minister in the last Labour Government the difference a Labour Government will make to our country,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Under Keir Starmer’s leadership we are now in a position to once again provide a genuine alternative to the destructive and negative Conservative Government we have had for the last 14 years. Our main aim now is to get that Labour Government elected, which this country desperately needs.

He added: “Over the last 23 years, I have had the privilege of meeting and helping thousands of constituents in North Durham and I am proud of the constituency’s continuing strong sense of community and vibrant voluntary sector.

“I hope that my efforts as your Member of Parliament have helped to support this.

“I am sad to be leaving the House of Commons but would like to thank the people of North Durham and my supporters who gave me the opportunity to serve them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour members have said they are losing an ‘immensely popular’ MP who is well-loved by the people he serves.

(L-R) Kevan Jones as a Defence Minister, with Falklands veteran Simon Weston and the Duke of Westminster, attending a photocall with the Armed Forces and 'The Saturdays' to launch the uk4u Thanks! Christmas Box campaign on December 1, 2009 in Northolt, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

County Durham Labour Leader, Cllr Carl Marshall, said: “It has been an honour and privilege to work closely with Kevan since I first entered politics as a raw but enthusiastic 21 year-old councillor.

“He has been more than a colleague, Kevan has been a mentor, confidant, supporter and a trusted friend. His civic leadership and passion for the North Durham constituency will be sorely missed.

“Kevan is a true champion for our communities – not many MPs are loved by their constituents, but Kevan is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In Government, he served with distinction as Defence Minister, member of the Defence Select Committee, Intelligence and Security Committee, was Vice President of NATO Parliamentary Assembly, and a Commonwealth War Graves Commissioner.

“He fought hard on issues like the plight of miners’ compensation, the rights of WASPI women, the injustices faced by sub-postmasters - a wrong that is only now being addressed – and has been fierce advocate for mental health awareness.