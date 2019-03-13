Nissan set to get improved cycle access as part of £10million Government funding package for North East announced in Chancellor's Spring Statement

Sunderland is set to get improved cycleways and bus routes as part of £10million funding for the North East unveiled today.

The cash was announced during Chancellor Philip Hammond’s Spring Statement.

More than half of the funding will provide improvements for cyclists, with new route connections in Newcastle and Sunderland, as well as increased connectivity to major employment areas including Sunderland and South Tyneside’s International Advanced Manufacturing Park and the Nissan plant.

The Government says residents will also benefit from road upgrades to improve bus access, more reliable bus services and traffic signal upgrades to reduce congestion and improve passenger journeys across the region.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said:"Great public transport is key to unlocking the huge economic potential of the Northern Powerhouse.

"These proposals will help ensure the towns and cities of the North East have the transport systems they need to deliver a prosperous future for residents and businesses."

The announcement is the next step in the £2.5billion Transforming Cities Fund, launched as part of the Industrial Strategy at the Autumn Budget 2017 to increase access to jobs and prosperity by addressing weaknesses in city transport systems.

Through the Industrial Strategy, the government says it is helping businesses to create better, higher-paying jobs - setting a path for Britain to lead in the high-tech, highly-skilled industries of the future.