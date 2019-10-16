Nissan in headlines: A look back at the Echo's coverage of the Sunderland car plant as Brexit unfolded
Car giant Nissan first opened its plant in Sunderland in 1986, to serve European markets.
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 06:00 am
in 2016, in a referendum called by the Conservative government, the United Kingdom voted by 52-48 to leave the European Union.
A rocky road of negotiations began, with Nissan among a number of businesses stressing the importance of a trade deal between the UK and the EU.
Here’s the first in a three-part series showing how the Sunderland Echo covered news from Nissan’s Wearside plant during that period.