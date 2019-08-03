Nigel Farage's Brexit Party announce North East candidates and say it plans to 'fight all 650 seats' in the next General Election
The Brexit Party has confirmed the candidates it will be putting forward for the next General Election.
Nigel Farage’s party has said it is “preparing to fight all 650 seats across the country in a Brexit General Election” as it issued a list of those it has selected to run as a Member of Parliament when the next election is called.
The 50 names confirmed so far include a series of candidates who will contest seats in North East constituencies.
In Hartlepool, Ken Hodcroft has been put forward to run for the position, which is held by Labour’s Mike Hill.
The former chairman of Hartlepool United ran the club for owners Increased Oil Recovery Limited until it sold it to former owners JPNG in 2015.
His reign ended with the 2014/15 season, when Ronnie Moore and his team pulled of a Great Escape, closing a six-point gap to survive relegation from the Football League.
Kevin Yuill has been put forward by the party to fight for the Houghton and Sunderland South Seat, currently held by Labour’s Bridget Phillipson.
Viral Parikh has been selected to stand as the prospective parliamentary candidate in the Sunderland Central constituency, which is held by Julie Elliott, who represents Labour.
The party has said it plans to announced a further 50 candidates on Monday and another 50 on Tuesday, with all 650 of its prospective parliamentary candidates to be confirmed by the end of the month.
Mr Farage said: “With Boris Johnson already watering down Brexit, and looking to bounce the country into an early general election, trust is now the key issue in British politics.
“Our great candidates will not stand for Mrs May’s treaty being repackaged, it is still the worst deal in history and a betrayal of leave voters.
“That’s why we are ready to fight in every seat to secure the Brexit that 17.4 million voted for.”
Party chairman Richard Tice added: “Our experienced, highly competent parliamentary candidates are just what we need at this crucial time in our country’s history.
“They have achieved in the real world, not the Westminster bubble, having launched successful charities and multi-million-pound business.
“The Brexit Party will restore common sense and confidence in Westminster.”