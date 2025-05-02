Nigel Farage reacts as Reform UK take control of Durham County Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nigel Farage has been reacting to the news his Reform UK party has taken control of Durham County Council after winning more than half of the seats.

It secured 65 councillors, gaining heavily from Labour, the Conservatives and independents, with all 98 results declared.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage at The Big Club, in Newton Aycliffe, following his party's victory in the Durham County Council elections.

Speaking from Newton Aycliffe following the result, the Reform UK leader said: “The number of people I’ve met in the north, just so enraged because they get up early in the morning, they go to work, they pay their taxes, and they see young men crossing the English Channel, being dumped into the north of England getting everything for free.

“It is unfair, it is irresponsible, it is wrong in every way and I don’t believe Keir Starmer has got the guts to deal with it but we at national level have got the guts to deal with it and we will resist central government plonking scores, hundreds of these young men in these counties that we now control.”

Labour has been left with just four seats on the council, with local leader Carl Marshall one of the political casualties, losing his seat in Stanley to Reform.

Marshall said the council was in "decent financial nick" but Reform would have to have some "very challenging discussions because of the cost pressures" County Durham faced.

The Conservatives have just one councillor from the previous 16, with local party leader Richard Bell holding on to his Upper Teesdale seat.