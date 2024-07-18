Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘A huge surprise and a huge honour’ - Sunderland’s newest MP has spoken for the first time about swapping the NHS for the the House of Commons.

Lewis Atkinson was elected as MP for Sunderland Central in the Labour landslide General Elections earlier this month, taking over as the party’s candidate at short notice after Julie Elliott’s decision to stand down.

He admitted he had been as taken aback as anyone by his predecessor's decision to quit on the verge of Government: “I did not know until the Monday when she announced it,” he said.

“It was a total surprise. I had no idea.

“When Julie stood down, there was a very tight turnaround to submit applications. It took me less than a heartbeat to say I was interested.

“Julie announced on the Monday and I was selected late on the Thursday, so what a total world wind three days that was.

“Rightly, these are posts that there’s scrutiny about and that lots of people might want to do or fancy. I never thought living here and starting my NHS career here that I would one day end up where I am.

“While I have been interested in doing it, it is a huge surprise and a huge honour.”

Although the selection process was quick, Mr Atkinson admitted he had thought about standing as an MP previously - though only in the right circumstances: “I suppose I had always had it in the back of my head if an opportunity came up...it’s not something you suddenly overnight decide ‘I fancy being an MP, that sounds like a good idea’,” he said.

“I was always really determined that if I was going to do it, I would do it somewhere where my heart was and do it properly.

“The reason I’ve never been a local councillor is that I did not think I could do the job properly while doing the NHS jobs that I was doing.”

The 41-year-old dad of two has spent 19 years working in the NHS and has seen first-hand the deterioration in the service: “During the election campaign, something that people said on the doorstep was ‘Oh, well, it does not make any difference who’s in Government’.

“My stock response on that was ‘I have worked in the NHS for the last 19 years and things weren't perfect but in 2005, if you went to A+E at the Royal, you got seen within four hours - now far too many people don’t and sometimes they struggle to get an ambulance.

“In 2010, NHS dentistry in Sunderland existed. Now NHS dentistry in Sunderland is broken. I have written to the chief executive of the integrated care board this week to say that and to start trying to get some action to fix it.

“In 2010, if you needed an operation, it was 18 weeks at the Royal. It now can be up to 18 months, depending on the condition’.

“Of course, that doesn't mean when there is a change of government, snap, things change, We have not got a magic wand.

“But change happens with hard work and concentration over time and I think that’s what this new new Government is able to do.”

Mr Atkinson is a local boy born and bred: “My grandfathers were both Durham miners from Whitburn and Hetton pits, my parents met working at the gas board in Commercial Road, and when I came along, they brought me up in East Boldon,” he said.

“You live in Boldon, you go to Seaburn for a walk on the front. Dad used to bring us to Salon 70 which, unbelievably, is still there on Hight Street. I went to Roker Park, the family enclosure in the clock stand and heard some rude chants about Johnny Kay .

“I went away to uni but when I came back, I joined the NHS management scheme and my first job was working for what was Sunderland Primary Care Trust at Pallion health centre, actually on community dentistry.

“During 19 years in an NHS career, you move around between different jobs and different organisations. I was involved in a few things in Sunderland, worked for the mental health trust at Monkweamouth and Cherry Knowle on NHS waiting times

“When the breast cancer service collapsed, I did lots of work with the Sunderland breast campaign group to provide the service in Grindon Lane.”

He has vowed to work tirelessly for the people of Sunderland: “I use the football analogy,” he said.

“People can accept the occasional defeat or poor performance but they can’t accept people not working their socks off.

“The people of Sunderland don’t agree on everything but what they do agree on is they expect their politicians to work their socks off and that’s what I am trying to bring to the role.”